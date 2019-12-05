If you look closely enough, there’s no telling where you might see the words “Anniston, Alabama” emblazoned in painted iron.
When you find it, there’s a good chance it will be accompanied with “M&H Valve.”
The company, which makes fire hydrants found around the country, on Thursday celebrated the 90th anniversary of its Model 29 hydrant, one that put the company, and Anniston, on the map.
“When I go on vacation, I’m always looking to see if I can find one of our hydrants,” said Georgia Vinson, an employee of the company for nine years. “Last year, I got a picture made in New York with one of our hydrants. I was that person. It’s just neat to go somewhere like that and see our products.”
On Thursday, employees celebrated the occasion with a break and a cake, one with an edible print of the Model 29. A commemorative edition of the famous model, one clad in shiny chrome, sits encased in the entrance to the plant.
“What we’re most famous for is that Model 29, which is based on 1929, the year it came out,” said Tony Orlowski, general manager at the plant. “As we’ve improved that hydrant over the years as things have changed, everything is still retrofittable. If you have a fire hydrant that was made in 1929 at this facility, you can still get parts for it, and it’s still interchangeable for the parts we make today.”
The company traces its roots back to New York in 1854. It moved to Anniston in 1925, and still employs 250 at its plant on 23rd Street. The company was purchased in 1984 by McWane, a Birmingham-based conglomeration of utility manufacturers.
“We’ve got a long history, and we’ve been a fixture in Anniston for more than 90 years,” Orlowski said. “We’re proud of that, and our hope is that we continue to be a fixture in Anniston for the next 100-plus.”
“There’s a lot of businesses and a lot of products that have come and gone in 90 years, and we’re still here,” said Griffin Herb, a sales manager at the company.
Outside the plant, a massive humanoid “iron man,” made from various iron pipes, stands with raised arms and, currently, a coat of crimson paint on its torso. Workers at the plant began painting the statue in the school colors of the annual game between the football teams at Auburn University and the University of Alabama. Auburn won the “Iron Bowl” this year, 48-45 over Alabama on Saturday, necessitating a repaint to Orange and Blue.
“It will be repainted soon, sadly,” said Herb, a fan of Alabama.
Herb said the design of the 90-year old hydrant hasn’t changed much in the last 90 years, but the company continues to pursue innovations, such as electronic, smart systems to help control the flow of water more efficiently.
“Although technically it hasn’t changed much in 90 years, we’re still finding ways to make a piece of iron that has water flowing through it high-tech,” Herb said.
Orlowski said the kind of longevity achieved by the Anniston plant is thanks to its employees.
“We think of this company as built for generations. We like to celebrate the fact that we’ve been around this long,” Orlowski said. “We have a lot of the people who work here that have been here for 20, 30, 40 years.”