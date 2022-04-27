Lush Garden wins first Chamber PITCH competition

OXFORD — Some business ideas are worth an investment and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce gave seven local entrepreneurs the chance to sell their own ideas during the chamber’s first PITCH competition.
Held last week at the Oxford Civic Center, the competition gave each entry a few minutes to make its best case and presentation as to why that business was worth of a $5,000 prize to help it expand or improve.
It could be described as the local version of the popular television series, “Shark Tank.”
Chamber Vice Chair of Business Development Kevin Gibson introduced the afternoon as a venue for small businesses to “showcase who they are, what they do, where they’ve been, where they are going, and how they would utilize their winnings here.”
Gibson asked the audience, which participated in the selection of the winner, to take note of the other businesses who did not win “and use their services and refer them.”
Overall, participants displayed a wide variety of services, some unusual, which are seeking to make their mark in Calhoun County.
They included Dang Girl! Boutique, Family Backyard Design, My Own Body Goals, Oxford Stork Lady, Succ It Up Boutique Succulents and Gifts, and Warrior Mobile Lazer Tag.
The votes of three judges and the audience members chose Courtney and Cotina Stroud, owners of The Lush Garden, a wine bar recently opened in Anniston, as the business owners with the best “pitch” of the competition.
Certificates for second place went to Dang Girl! Boutique and for third place to My Own Body Goals fitness studio.