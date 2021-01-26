Louisiana company plans return to buy Cheaha Bank

Cheaha Bank, a locally owned bank based in Oxford, may soon become the property of the Louisiana-based bank Investar — assuming the pandemic doesn’t get in the way again.
“We’re back on, after aborting our agreement at the end of June,” Cheaha Bank CEO Shad Williams said Tuesday.
In a press release Monday, Investar Holding Company announced it has “entered into a definitive agreement” to acquire Cheaha Bank, which has four branches in Calhoun County. Williams said the two banks expect to close the deal April 1, and he said that at some time in the future Cheaha will change its name to Investar.
It’s not the first time the two companies have tried to make a sale. Investar in 2019 announced a plan to buy Cheaha, only to see the deal fall through in June 2020. Both banks blamed the pandemic, and the economic uncertainty it caused, for their inability to close the deal.
Early in the pandemic, Williams said, any sort of plan for future change seemed risky.
“The worst case scenario was very frightening,” he said. “The worst case was that there would be a second wave of COVID, people would lose their jobs and businesses would close.”
Jobs were in fact lost, and businesses did close. Alabama is arguably in the middle of the second COVID wave, or in the final months of it, as the state’s vaccination plan plods along.
In the Monday release, Investar CEO John D’Angelo was quoted as saying that the larger bank “continued to regard Cheaha” as a strategic fit even after the 2020 deal fell through.
“We maintained a good relationship following the termination and are pleased that we were able to reach a new agreement once the environment made consummation of the transaction practical,” D’Angelo was quoted as saying.
Williams said he spent Monday visiting the bank’s branches and taking questions from employees about the purchase. He said there were few, largely because the deal is much the same one the bank prepared for last year. He said he didn’t expect employees to lose their jobs as a result of the change.
“Basically we’ve always been run pretty efficiently,” he said. “There wasn’t any fat to cut out.”
Investar has 31 branches, Williams said. Most of the company’s branches are in Louisiana and Texas, though the company in 2019 purchased the Bank of York in western Alabama. Williams said Cheaha customers will be able to use Investar’s ATMs, though he said most of the changes would be invisible to customers. Even the name “Cheaha” on the bank’s signs won’t go away immediately.
Williams said he hasn’t heard complaints from customers so far.
“The hoot of it is that a whole lot of them thought we’d already become Investar,” he said.
According to Investar’s release, the larger bank will pay Cheaha’s shareholders $80 per share, for a total of $41.1 million.
It’s the same price the company announced in its earlier purchase deal.