LOTTERY FEVER: Growing Mega Millions jackpot has Alabamians hitting the road

Financing retirement

Customers wait to buy lottery tickets at a Tallapoosa convenience store Tuesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — “We’re going to be rich, y’all,” Pell City’s Patsy Funderburg said to strangers as she walked out of Robinson & Sons gas station just across the Alabama-Georgis state line, right off Interstate 20.

She had purchased a handful of lottery tickets for the Mega Millions lottery that represented a jackpot of $830 million. It will be more than $1 billion Friday night after no one won the big money in Tuesday's drawing.