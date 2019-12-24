Local shoppers rush to complete Christmas gifts

OXFORD — James Traywick had one person left on his gift shopping list on Christmas Eve morning: his 11-year-old niece.
The White Plains resident finished off most of his shopping on Monday, but was in the Target at the Oxford Exchange Tuesday to buy some last-minute gifts.
“I got back pretty late last night and thought, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to get up this morning and go get it done before the stores close,’” Traywick said.
The holiday crowd at the Exchange was still strong on Christmas Eve as Traywick and others checked off their holiday lists. Traffic backed up at entrances and exits to the shopping center, while parking lots were filled with cars and people trekking toward storefronts.
Traywick could be found in the toy section in a pink-filled aisle, deciding between clothes, kitchen sets, riding horses and many other add-ons for his niece’s doll.
“I was just told to go get some accessories,” Traywick said. “I got here, and there was a lot of accessories. I’m like ‘OK, which ones do I get?’”
At Martin’s Family Clothing in Anniston, less of a crowd formed, but shoppers still combed the racks of clothing looking for deals down to the wire.
“I’m just picking up a couple of last-minute extra gifts just to kind of even out things for the kids,” said Melissa Marsh, who browsed the store just before noon.
Marsh, a resident of Anniston, said she was no stranger to shopping at Martin’s.
“I do shop here periodically,” Marsh said. “You can usually find something here for everybody.”
Traywick said he had “procrastinated” buying gifts, but wasn’t too stressed about checking off his holiday gift list Tuesday.
“I usually just go with the flow, but with waiting till the last minute, I’ve either got to get her a present or just give her money. I’d rather give her a present. It’s more personal.”