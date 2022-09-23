 Skip to main content
Local manufacturers discuss business in Calhoun County

Makers' mark

Representatives from several of Calhoun County’s manufacturing companies gathered at the Oxford Civic Center Wednesday for a special discussion sponsored by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Economic Development Agency.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — How local manufacturers can best retain valuable employees was a key theme running through a roundtable discussion program held Wednesday morning at the Civic Center.

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Economic Development Agency co-sponsored the session, at which local manufacturing representatives acquired useful information and got a “pep talk” of sorts on what makes Calhoun County a great place to do business.