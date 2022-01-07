Local leaders look ahead to 2022

It takes 23 minutes to travel south down Alabama 21 from Calhoun County’s educational centerpiece of higher education to reach its retail economic spark plug.
The communities on that route, plus the county it runs through, appear to have survived the long, COVID-lined route to arrive at 2022. They do so with both gratitude they have arrived mostly unscathed and with high hopes the foundations have been laid for even better things to come.
Jacksonville
“It’s really been quite amazing,” said Mayor Johnny Smith. “2021 has really been a good year for the city of Jacksonville even in the midst of the COVID. It’s actually one of the best sales tax years we’ve had.”
He said a lot of that revenue has come from internet sales, representing the shopping people have done from home during the pandemic.
“Getting Chick-fil-A was really a big deal and created a little bubble in our sales tax on the ground. And then, Starbucks opened up and has created a lot of traffic,” Smith said. “There have been several other family-owned things that I like to see do well, like Redbird Café on the square.”
He said the city normally has seen an average of seven to eight new housing starts per year.
“This year, we’ve had 23,” Smith said. “To me, if you really want to see what is happening with a small city, look at what is happening in housing starts. I think we had 19 in 2020. We’re trending in the right direction.”
He said with a city that “lives and dies by the sales tax,” efforts are continuing to recruit more business to the city “so people don’t have to drive out of town to get what they need.”
The city has signed a contract with Retail Strategies Group with the expectation that the firm can assist in the business recruitment efforts.
Getting those businesses into the city is tied do the “dependency on all of those Jacksonville State students,” Smith added.
“Without those students, we’d be a whole different city,” he said.
Smith said the city will replace another mile of its cast-iron gas mains in 2022, having made the commitment to replace that length of infrastructure each year. The resurfacing of Henry Road SW from Alabama 21 westward to the former golf course is also on the agenda.
Smith said he is looking forward to starting construction on a new city hall in the new year.
“We’re pretty excited about that. It’s something we’ve been needing to do for a while,” he said. “I’ve been associated with the city for 12 years, and they were already in this current one long before I was here and it was a doctor’s office before that.” (News archives show the building first held city offices in 1978.)
“We need that identity,” Smith said. “You want people to have a good first impression when they come to your town. We can’t hardly do that with our current city hall.”
Since the new facility will be built at the same location as the current city hall, plans are underway for how the displaced departments will work while one building is demolished and another is constructed.
“We’ll make it,” Smith said. “We’ll get through it.”
Anniston
“We’ve had a lot of great successes in 2021 with respect to economic development,” said Mayor Jack Draper. “Good things are happening now. It’s a blessing.”
Draper said Anniston, with the help of “a really good council,” is looking at another successful year as 2022 begins.
“In particular, we want to continue to stress the partnerships that have been created and continue to work with,” he said. “I really think Anniston thrives — and I mean the whole region thrives — when we work well together and I look forward to continue working on the partnerships we’ve already forged and forging even more this year.”
“There are strengths in numbers and we are far better off when we can work together rather than against each other,” he added.
Draper said the main issue in 2022 “has to be economic development.”
“We have to continue to bring business in, capitalize on the new federal courthouse, and capitalize on the Chief Ladiga Trail which we hope to begin this year and complete sometime next year,” he said. “I think we will keep laying the groundwork and setting the stage for really meaningful economic development.”
Draper said the new courthouse alone has the potential to transform downtown Anniston.
“It’s exciting and it puts us in the same breath as the larger cities in our state with respect to where these regional federal courthouses are located,” he said. “And then, moving our City Hall back downtown can help create a nice governmental complex.”
Oxford
Mayor Alton Craft said the city has seen a boost in “brick-and-mortar” businesses coming into town and sees nothing but continued growth for a city that takes great pride in being one of the area’s most popular retail hubs.
“We’ve been blessed having added more than 50 brand new businesses this past year,” Craft said. “And, we have local businesses staying here that are invested in the community — not just coming from out of town looking for liquor licenses. We’re happy with that.”
He said there are other projects, such as roadway improvements, that have been in the works for the past few years.
“You haven’t seen anything yet,” Craft said. “They say 2022 is going to be a bad year, but I think it’s going to be a great year for us.”
Calhoun County
County Commission Chairwoman Carolyn Henderson says the county as a whole has done well through 2021 and is embracing a new calendar with new projects to complete.
“It was a good year,” Henderson said. “We did get American Rescue Plan funding and that helped us.”
Henderson said she is hoping to use some of those funds to construct water holding tanks in District 3, which she represents, in west Anniston near Corning Avenue.
“They have no water pressure up there,” she said. “That’s the main thing.”
“The courthouse re-roofing and painting project should be completed in 2022,” Henderson said. “Another thing we need to do is improvements on the jail and that will begin in 2022.”
She added upgrades to the county’s 911 radio system are in the process of getting started.
“We’re also still working on the Camp McClellan horse trails,” Henderson said.
“All of the commissioners are great and we work well together,” she said. “We also look forward to working more with the cities.”
Hobson City
Mayor Alberta McCrory says the community “has the spirit” to come together and make Hobson City a better place with 2022 destined to become a major starting point in those efforts.
“Overall, I think we made it through a very difficult and challenging year for the city with the COVID,” McCrory said. “We had a lot of deaths in our city, some not directly related to COVID, but in numbers like I have never seen even growing up here.”
McCrory said a major plus for the city in the next year will be a focus on health “and doing some of those things in our community that can help people.”
“We know we are in a food desert and we want to get back to our community garden, which is a vital piece of our health,” she said. “If you don’t have healthy people in the community to help get the work of the community done, then the community suffers.”
She said efforts will continue to bring more retail into Hobson City, as well as attracting more developers “who are interested in helping small towns like us.”
“That’s the key — to have developers who will come in and look at what Hobson City has to offer, not what we don’t have,” McCrory said. “Everybody wants the big jobs, but somebody has to be interested in helping the small towns and helping the economically disadvantaged areas. We throw those terms around loosely, but we are economically disadvantaged.”
She said Hobson City “will continue networking” with organizations and agencies including the National League of Cities “and learn as much as we can and find those that can help us make some things happen.”
“We have one small business in Hobson City, and I am hoping they can latch on to the recovery effort and find a way to continue to thrive and be a success here,” she said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of businesses in our town to take advantage of what is being made available to small business through the federal recovery effort.”
“Because we are land-locked in, we can’t put into place some of the utilities that need to be done,” McCrory said, adding that there’s hope federal funds might become available to help with infrastructure issues. “We are hoping for a USDA grant that would improve our water and sewer system.”
She said community meetings on such issues which were postponed because of COVID-19 concerns will be placed back on a future calendar for citizens to openly express their opinions on issues such as the community garden and infrastructure.
McCrory said she would like to see the city operate its own police department, but for now it is taking steps designed to improve public safety.
“We do want to provide some kind of safety measures for the community,” she said. “We invested in cameras and are investing in more cameras. They will be monitored by the Oxford Police Department so when something happens, the response will be greater and quicker. We want to make sure our people can walk the streets and feel safe.”
Another goal is start a fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama which would be used to restore the former C.E. Hanna School, now serving as City Hall.
“This is a centerpiece of our community and history,” McCrory said. “We will use the Foundation, which has a track record of integrity and success, to handle the funds and help with recruiting donors. Doing this, there will be no questions and total transparency about how these funds are used and where they are coming from.”
McCrory said she remains an optimist “things are going to change for the better for Hobson City.”