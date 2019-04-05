Home sales are on the rise in Calhoun County, but the latest housing numbers send mixed signals that perplex local experts.
Calhoun County residents took out 349 home mortgages in March, the highest one-month number in nearly six years, according to numbers released Friday by the Calhoun County Probate Judge’s office.
Local home sales in February were up 16 percent from a year before, according to the Alabama Center for Real Estate, a think tank at the University of Alabama. The stock of available homes was down.
And yet the median price of a home sold in Calhoun County dropped 4 percent over the year, according to ACRE’s numbers.
“There’s just a different dynamic in Anniston than in anywhere else that I work,” said Everett King, owner of ERA King Realty, an Anniston-based real estate company that also sells in the Birmingham and Gadsden markets.
Real estate agents across the country have enjoyed a brisk market in recent years, a trend that has found its way to Calhoun County. Last year,home sales again outpaced the numbers the county posted before the 2008 recession.
No one wants to call it a housing boom, because everyone remembers the crash. Last year, King and other real estate experts said they weren’t too worried about fast growth in home sales — because home buyers seemed to be on a better financial footing than did the flippers of the pre-2008 housing boom.
Instead, the worry was about supply. Calhoun County has seen relatively little new-home construction in the past decade. A tornado in Jacksonville a year ago had some home builders busy replacing houses that were destroyed. Growing sales combined with limited supply had already led to rising housing costs in other places, such as Birmingham.
Apparently that isn’t happening here. Both the median and the average price of homes was down over the year, according to ACRE’s numbers.
“I think that’s just a fluke,” said Joey Crews, of Keller Williams Realty in Anniston. He said sales were strong in the area, and he saw little indication that prices were lower.
Crews asked if the numbers could reflect the sale of lots and unimproved land, which of course are cheaper than houses. Crews said he’s made an unusual number of sales to people who are seeking land to build a house on.
King, though, doesn’t foresee a construction boom in the near future. The struggles of Anniston’s housing market will continue to pull down sales numbers for the entire county, he said.
The county’s largest city has yet to recover economically from the departure of the Army base that once was its core. King said middle class neighborhoods have largely transitioned from owners to renters because professionals who come here don’t plan to stay.
“This isn’t like any of my other markets,” he said. “It’s sad to watch.”
K.C. Conway, a researcher at ACRE said, the price drop isn’t necessarily a significant signal.
“You get a lot more noise at this time of year,” he said. A post-holiday mood can often have home buyers disinclined to spend big, he said. The partial government shutdown earlier this year may have made buyers a little more cautious, he said.
One recent number that’s easier to explain, Conway said, is the rise in the number of mortgages. Mortgages always outnumber home purchases, because some people refinance or borrow against their homes. Conway said the March spike was likely due to a sense that interest rates will soon rise.
“I’m actually not in the camp,” he said. “I’m thinking the Fed’s not likely to approve an increase, but it’s something a lot of people are expecting.”