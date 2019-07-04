That budget-busting exercise known as back-to-school shopping should be a little easier on area families if they take care of the chore on a particular weekend later this month.
Alabama’s 14th annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday has been set for July 19-21, a time when purchases will be exempt from sales tax beginning at 12:01 a.m. on that Friday, the 19th, until midnight on Sunday the 21st.
Items that are eligible for the exemption include school supplies, electronics and clothing, although there are still some restrictions on certain items.
“There are some parents that wait until that weekend to come in and get their kids’ certain supplies,” said Joy Jacks, manager of Davie’s School Supply in Anniston.
Jacks said business typically picks up for the school supply store at the beginning of July but some teachers wait until they receive money from the schools in October.
“It definitely benefits the ones that participate,” Jacks said. “It does a lot.”
According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, clothing and shoes are exempt if the items cost under $100 per item. Accessories such as jewelry, umbrellas and cosmetics are not tax exempt.
Computers, computer software and school computer supplies are exempt if the items cost less than $750 per item. Any school supplies priced under $50 per item are also exempt.
Calhoun County, as well as the cities of Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville, have opted to waive their own sales tax during the weekend as well.