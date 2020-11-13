Local chamber of commerce earns 5-star accreditation

The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center recently reached its highest level of accreditation, the group announced Friday.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded the group a 5-star accreditation last week at a board meeting, according to a news release from the chamber.
The Calhoun County chamber said in the release the organization earned the distinction through its “sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.”
“The chamber is honored and grateful for being awarded the 5-star accreditation, the highest level of achievement by the U.S. Chamber,” chamber director Linda Hearn was quoted as saying. “This demonstrates what board leadership, engaged membership and strong staff and community partners can do to help businesses and the community move forward.”
The release stated the accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers of commerce for things such as organizational procedures and community involvement.
According to the chamber, the “extensive,” self-review can last between six and nine months, and groups must meet several standards.