Local boutique makes $1 million in sales, provides Christmas gifts to families

Anniston boutique Rosa Lee managed a million-dollar year in 2020, good fortune that the store used to boost its annual White Bag Christmas outreach.
Store owner Dara Murphy said Wednesday that the shop was uniquely prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic when it began in March. Brick and mortar businesses struggled to survive amidst stay-at-home orders in spring and reduced customer capacity in stores over the summer, but Murphy’s four-year-old boutique operates not only at its 10th Street location, but across the country online, with the support of a Facebook group with nearly 8,000 members tuning in each week to a live broadcast from the store. The store ships out as many as 100 parcels a day, according to Murphy.
Tuesday “was the day that we crossed over,” said Murphy. “We hit over $1 million this year, in Calhoun County, on 10th Street.”
Every year, the boutique holds an outreach program that gives household necessities and Christmas gifts to families facing hard times. Families are recommended by customers and friends of the shop, Murphy said. This year more families than ever had been suggested, Murphy said; last year White Bag Christmas served about 50 people, but about 100 this year. That number includes foster parents, people who have had their homes recently burn down, those suffering from cancer and others in a variety of difficult situations.
Benefits include necessities like groceries, bottled water, paper and hygiene products. Sometimes the project pays for utility bills that have grown out of control. On top of practical purchases, Murphy’s program also covers Christmas gifts requested by parents and kids — electric guitars, Air Jordans, bicycles, and most anything else someone might dream of seeing under the tree.
“Higher-ticket items wait until the end and if we have the money we go to get those,” Murphy said. “This year, a husky dog was the only thing we couldn’t find.”
Rosa Lee isn’t the only business to see an online boost this year. Small businesses that pivoted to online saw better Black Friday sales this year, sometimes more than doubling profit from previous years, NBC News reported earlier this month. By late September more than 100,000 small businesses had been closed permanently after being shut down early in the pandemic, Fortune reported.
Murphy said she had been fearful for her business earlier this year, as well. She said Rosa Lee had started curbside pickup almost immediately after mandatory store closures were instituted, and focus shifted to online sales straight away. She credits the store’s extended family on Facebook for helping the shop stay open, where hundreds tune in to the weekly Rosa Lee Sisterhood broadcasts each Thursday night.
Murphy said that almost two decades ago she had been a recipient from a program like White Bag Christmas, shortly after a divorce left her without a way to provide Christmas for her kids. She said Wednesday that God had given her an opportunity to be blessed and pay those blessings forward.
“Those families are going to have a normal Christmas under the tree when they thought they wouldn’t have anything,” Murphy said.