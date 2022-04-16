Lipham finds niche selling miniature livestock

Once, when Alexandria native Brian Lipham, 49, visited Florida, he spotted his first miniature cow and wanted one.
He later learned that there are several miniature farm animals, such as horses, sheep, pigs, donkeys and cows, all of which are smaller versions of standard-sized livestock. Years later, after acquiring his own miniature cows, horses and donkeys, he has learned that raising and selling them is profitable.
Customers usually buy the “miniatures” because they want unusual pets, according to Lipham. He simply likes them and finds he enjoys sharing their care with his wife and children. The family has customers who drive from states as far away as Oklahoma to buy the miniatures, which cost between $600 to $1,000 each. The price is about half as much as standard-sized animals.
Miniatures horses weigh about 300 pounds, on the average, and miniature cows weigh up to 800 pounds, while standard cows weigh about double that size.
“Sometimes people with big horses find themselves no longer able to care for them,” Lipham said as he picked up and held a month-old baby horse named Bambi. The tiny, docile horse had baby fuzz on its head and neck rather than the coarse hair mature horses have.
“Customers can have a ‘miniature’ and still have the gratification of being around horses,” said Lipham. “Also, some customers buy a miniature horse because horses are herd animals and are happier when they have another horse near them. Some customers buy them a miniature so their horse can have a buddy. A big horse is too expensive to serve only as a buddy.”
Lipham is employed by Anniston Water Works in addition to the work of running his farm. But he has help: His son, Logan, is 15 years old and daughter, Lexie, is almost 12; both are students at Alexandria High School. Logan often takes care of the animals and wants to become a farmer. Lexie also helps feed the animals and is thinking about becoming a veterinarian. Tonia, Brian’s wife, and his mother, Jane, also pitch in to help run the farm, and they are also educators.
The Liphams have had, at times, as many as 50 miniature animals. Currently, the farm has about 15, not counting a couple dozen chickens.
Other reasons for having smaller animals are that they eat less, leave less mess on the ground and are more suitable for small farms. The miniatures make good animals to carry to children’s events at schools, churches and petting zoos. Grandparents often buy the miniatures as gifts for their grandchildren under 100 pounds to ride.
“Raising these animals can be a challenge and their care takes time and effort,” Lipham said, “but it is rewarding and is a lot of fun.”
Those wishing to know more about the Liphams’ animals should message the Facebook page “4 L Minis.”