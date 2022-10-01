 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lincoln man an essential part of the Talladega racing experience since 1970

compton

Charles Compton, 79, of Lincoln, looks out over the Talladega Superspeedway, where his skill as a sound engineer and technician has created a better working and viewing experience for everyone at the track for five decades.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

TALLADEGA — Charles S. Compton stood in the stands overlooking the Talladega Superspeedway, reminiscing over decades of memories the place has brought him. 

Compton, 79, of Lincoln, has been the audio expert at the track for over 50 years, working his first race in 1970 and accepting a position in 1971. The man has watched the company grow from a family-owned business to one owned by NASCAR today.