Lincoln man an essential part of the Talladega racing experience since 1970

TALLADEGA — Charles S. Compton stood in the stands overlooking the Talladega Superspeedway, reminiscing over decades of memories the place has brought him.
Compton, 79, of Lincoln, has been the audio expert at the track for over 50 years, working his first race in 1970 and accepting a position in 1971. The man has watched the company grow from a family-owned business to one owned by NASCAR today.
“I’ve seen this thing come up from nothing. We had wooden seats out here,” Compton said.
He made a kicking movement with his foot and said that folks would have to smooth out the boards before sitting so they wouldn’t get splinters in their backsides. The memory of it made him laugh.
“Now we’ve got these big beautiful seats out here that are regulation size; they’re not little things like on an airplane. These are some good nice seats with cup holders,” Compton said.
William H. G. France Sr., the founder of the track and its parent company the International Superspeedway Corporation, hired Compton in the business’s infancy. Every wire, every speaker, every device installed, Compton has had a hand in. As the track’s communications director Russell Branham put it, he “knows where all the bones are buried.”
Asked what it was like to see the change over the years, Compton whistled, and said “I don’t even know where to start.”
Whether with the cars, the technology, the track or the monumental growth in the sport’s popularity, Compton said the changes he has seen have been amazing. He said the track has been a great place to raise his two sons, and teach him all of the highly specialized work that goes into racing, starting with the men who take four wheels, a body and an engine and turn it into a roaring race car.
“A lot of people picture them as tobacco-chewing idiots. That wasn’t the case. These guys are engineers,” Compton said. “They have to be — to know how to take and modify cars like that.”
From the start, the company didn’t have a ton of money to invest into the track, so much of the sound system, radios and wiring was Compton’s existing equipment, loaned to him, or something he created himself.
One example of this technical work, he said, was when Vice President Dan Quayle came to the track. Quayle’s public relations director told Compton they would need a “multibox.” However, Compton didn’t know what that was or where he could even begin to buy one.
“This was a device where members of the press can plug their microphones in so that all of them can stand back instead of having 2,000 microphones sticking in the man’s face,” Compton said.
He called the press secretary at the White House and asked if they had one they could loan the track for the vice president’s visit but they could not. Compton asked them to explain how the device worked and then just made one.
He built one in three days.
Though he said the track held many memories for him, Compton said there was one race he remembers vividly: the 1985 race where Bill Elliott was two laps down.
“I guess you can’t work out here without being a race fan of sorts,” Compton said. “But there was a race we had where Bill Elliott got two laps down out here.”
Compton explained that because of the size of the track and the speed the cars are going, to be even one lap behind is extremely difficult to recover from.
“You can’t fly. We’re racing cars out here, not airplanes,” Compton said. “Bill Elliott went down two laps, and somehow made those two laps up, which was absolutely unheard of. I don’t know if anybody’s ever done it since. But he made those two laps up and won the race.”
Compton said Elliott’s car passed the post-race inspection to prove he hadn’t cheated.
“It was a combination of the car and the driver,” Compton said. “That’s what wins races out here. The driver, and the crew, all of that has to go together. If one part of it’s missing, you’re not going to see that car in victory lane.”
Compton loves his job, he said. And though he technically is retired, one could find him in the towers near any race weekend doing the same thing he has for the past 50-plus years. Asked if he ever saw himself stopping all together, Compton said he could not.
“No, I’d probably die.”
Compton’s successor, David Dean, took over the title as department head in 2014, following in his mentor's footsteps for many years.
“Charlie Compton has meant the world to me. He brought me out here, and I was just going to be a helper for him, just to help him run some lines and fix some speakers,” Dean said. “He kind of brought me in, and took me under his fold and taught me everything I needed to know out here about audio and video. It’s just amazing.”
Dean said Compton puts “every bit of pride that he can” into the job and said the man’s work ethic was something of note.
“He has never stopped. Even now he’s gung-ho on everything. It’s just amazing just to watch him,” Dean said. “He can’t sit still. He’s got to be on the move. He’d rather be out here doing something than sitting at home.”