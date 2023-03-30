 Skip to main content
Legislation would reduce ‘red tape’ for more than 3,000 small businesses

MONTGOMERY — Under current law, every business in Alabama that generates a monthly average of $5,000 or more in sales taxes must make estimated monthly tax payments the following year. A new bill sponsored by Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, would raise that cap to $20,000, reducing both costs and paperwork for about 3,100 small businesses.

Businesses in Alabama first began making estimated monthly sales tax payments in 1983. Last year, lawmakers raised the threshold cap from $2,500 to $5,000, meaning businesses that see approximately $1.5 million or less in annual sales are not required to make the monthly payments. That increased threshold affected around 2,500 businesses.