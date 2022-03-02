Laundromat company contributes to local nonprofit

A local business recently donated proceeds from its operations to 2nd Chance, Inc., a nonprofit that provides support for the victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
Washin’ Laundry presented a check to 2nd Chance for $1,542 from its “Washin’ For A Cause / Dryin’ For A Cause” Community Support Program.
Susan Shipman, who accepted the check on behalf of 2nd Chance, said, “These funds are considered non-allocated, which allows us to purchase items that are needed but otherwise difficult to cover through a grant application.”
Ken Barrett, president of Washin’ Lenlock Coin Laundry, presented the check on behalf of the five Anniston and Oxford locations involved in the program.
“Washin’ Laundry and 2nd Chance have worked together for many years,” Barrett explained. “It started during a conversation at a Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce event where we offered any help we could provide to 2nd Chance after hearing about the services they provide in the area. From the first request to take a look at a ‘small leak’ they had on a washer, which turned into a complete reinstall of a commercial washer at one of their facilities, to providing tokens for use at most of the Washin’ locations by anyone they feel needs support."
“This check is the first of our ‘Washin’ For A Cause/Dryin’ For A Cause program where we allocate 25 percent of the gross proceeds of a washer and dryer at each of our five locations to a local nonprofit each quarter,” Barrett said. “It lets us, and our customers, support the community while they do something they have to do anyway — their laundry.”
Barrett said customers can look for the blue and red logos on the designated washer and dryer at each location “and help us make a difference in our community.”
Other local nonprofits who would like to partner with Washin’ Laundry can go to its website and fill out the application at https://washincoinlaundry.com/washin-for-a-cause.
For more information about 2nd Chance, Inc. and the services they provide please go to its website at http://2ndchanceinc.org.
2nd Chance, Inc. provides supportive advocacy services to victim/survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Calhoun, Cleburne, Cherokee, Etowah, Talladega, and Randolph counties.
Washin’ Coin Laundry has five locations in the Anniston/Oxford Alabama area and works closely with many area nonprofits. The enterprise is also a Cornerstone Partner with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.