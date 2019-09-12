Anniston’s Cheaha Brewing Company is set to close on Saturday, according to a Thursday post from owner Rodney Snider on the company’s Facebook page.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that we have decided to close Cheaha Brewing Company at the end of this week,” Snider wrote in the post. “Through these years we have had awesome employees that have become friends and family to all of us, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts!”
When reached by text message Thursday afternoon, Snider declined to comment further.
The brewery and restaurant opened in May 2013, using local ingredients when possible for both food and beer. It is the only “brewpub” of its kind in Anniston.
According to the post, Snider plans to hold a celebration of the brewpub’s six years in business Friday at 7:30 p.m., with Robby Jordan and Marc Womack set to put on a musical performance.
The final night in business for Cheaha Brewing Company is planned Saturday, with the doors to shut for good after closing at midnight.
Dan Roberts, executive director of the Alabama Brewers Guild, an industry group, said he does not believe the closure of Cheaha Brewing Company is a symptom of a declining market.
“It’s not the only craft brewery that has closed in Alabama this year, but I’m not worried,” Roberts said. “Overall, the industry is still really healthy.”
Roberts said brewpubs like Cheaha, which make both beer and food on-site and serve it in-house, do face additional challenges to succeeding.
“There’s a high upfront capital cost to brewing and getting into that game,” Roberts said. “They’ll face a lot of the same challenges as any restaurant. It’s unfortunate, but it doesn’t always work out long-term.”
The growing craft beer industry, which began to rise in Alabama about 10 years ago, according to Roberts, has caused a greater availability of the beverage in a wider variety of locations.
“I do think this is a golden age for craft beer drinkers right now,” Roberts said. “You go into a grocery store, and there are a lot of options.”
Roberts said that despite that availability, brewpubs like Cheaha fit a different side of the market, with patrons looking for the experience of eating and drinking with others at a physical location rather than simply picking up a case of beer.
“That is a challenge of the business side too, but it’s also about the occasion and what you’re fitting,” he said. “The market is still pretty good, and craft beer is growing overall.”