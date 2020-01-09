Laser Fabrication to undertake $1.6 million expansion, hire 16

Wellington manufacturer Laser Fabrication and Machine plans to hire for as many as 16 new jobs after substantial expansion, according to an economic developer.
Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, told the Calhoun County Commission at a meeting Thursday that the company wants to spend $1.6 million expanding and purchasing new equipment; within three years it should hire another 15 or 16 employees. It currently employs about 80 workers, according to the company’s website. The new jobs will create more than $500,000 in new payroll money for the community, Hopper said.
He noted the county’s 3 percent unemployment rate as part of positive economic conditions in the county.
“We’ve got a good industrial base in Calhoun County, and right now most of them are looking for people,” Hopper said.
Commissioner Eli Henderson agreed.
“You don’t realize how good we’ve got it until you talk to commissioners from other counties,” Henderson said. “A lot of what we do as commissioners depends on the people who are paying taxes and the people who employ them.”
During its meeting, commission members voted in favor of giving Laser Fabrication a five-year tax abatement on $47,500 in non-education property and non-education construction taxes, a condition of the expansion.
The property taxes amount to $5,500 per year for five years; the sales tax from equipment will total about $20,000, according to County Administrator Mark Tyner.
Hopper said after the work session that the company should have its upgrades complete within a few months after the abatement’s approval. He noted during comments after the vote that the Economic Development Council follows up with companies to verify they’ve followed through on hiring assurances.
Attempts to reach Laser Fabrication management were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon.
During its meeting, the commission also:
— Ordered a nuisance abatement at 409 Arnold Drive near Anniston; submitted nuisance invoices at 803 W 44th St. and 1136 Rhodes St. near Anniston, and at 88 Mangum Road, Wellington; declared nuisances at 706 Alabama 204 near Jacksonville and 1341 Dogwood Lane near Piedmont.
— Renewed an annual agreement with BB&T to make that bank the county depository.
— Signed a lease with the Calhoun County Archery Association for the use of the county’s agricultural center for events through January 2021.
— Entered an agreement with J.M. Wood Auction Company to sell county vehicles, including eight dump trucks, two tractors and two half-ton pickup trucks.
— Contracted with Momentum Telecom to provide voice over internet protocol, technology allowing the use of phone calls over the internet, to the county Emergency Management Agency.
— Commissioned Jay Jenkins Architecture, the company of the Anniston councilman, to provide an assessment of the county courthouse roof, including its estimated age, life expectancy and recommendations for its repair or replacement, at a cost of $2,500.
County Attorney Gloria Floyd said the company offered one of two bids for the project; the other was from Anniston architect Bill Whittaker, for $5,500.
— Recognized the Donoho School’s girls volleyball team for winning a state championship; each member received a certificate, with a plaque for the school.