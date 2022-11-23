 Skip to main content
Labor: Online job postings increase 17.3%

Alabama employers’ online job postings were up 17.3 percent through October when compared to the previous year, according to analysis by the Alabama Department of Labor.

In October, there were more than 109,300 online ads. Meanwhile, the state October unemployment rate of 2.7 percent represents 61,760 potential workers seeking jobs.