Kiwibot celebrates the completion of its first year on the Jacksonville State University campus

With Jax State saying good luck to its newest round of college graduates Saturday, the university’s robotic food delivery service has completed its first two semesters.
This delivery dining option was introduced to the Jax State campus last fall, using programmed canisters to transport food and drink from any of nine different retailers to specified drop-off points. Jax State is one of 26 campuses across the United States that have the Kiwibot option, according to its website.
Kiwibot’s parent company has paired with Jax State’s food service provider Sodexo to make the service possible. Sodexo representative Renee Lyons says the Wall-E type devices, informally known as “Dex,” interact well with the campus population.
“Kiwibot has been very successful here at JSU. We’ve been the top performing school — both in the fall and in the spring — for the whole country,” said Lyons.
Sodexo manages 20 bots that deliver to 20 locations within the campus boundaries of Mountain Street to Alabama 204 and Alabama 21 to Forney Avenue.
Having the delivery vehicle be a robot-type device, somewhat “humanizing” it, has “helped the students connect with him really well,” Lyons said.
“Everyone has great respect for it.”
She said that mishaps that befall any of the Dexes will usually bring a rescue.
“We have a lot of students who will ‘save’ Dex. Dex likes to run off the road, so we have a lot of students who will pick him up and put him back on the road so he can deliver his food,” she said.
According to Lyons, because of permits and state laws, the bots are confined to campus itself and are not allowed to cross city streets or state highways.
The Kiwibot company made a formal request to Jacksonville City Council for an extension of those boundaries in the past, according to city spokesperson Ben Nunnally. That request was denied at the time due to liability issues. However, last week the company requested a meeting with the City Council to discuss the matter.
Nunnally said the council agreed to at least meet with the representatives.
The Sodexo team got creative last semester, Lyons said. For students to access the “We Proudly Serve Starbucks” retailer located in the campus library, a Kiwibot team member would cross the street to the vendor, bring orders across the road and place the item into the bot to be delivered.
Like every business, the Kiwibot does have its pros and cons. For example, the hungry customer shouldn’t expect anything quickly from bots on wheels, according to communications student Will Jackson, 21, of Spring Hill, Tenn.
“They were convenient, but very slow. You’d often see them going around campus at less than one mile an hour and making R2-D2-like noises, but I’m sure for the students that used them more often, it was convenient and helpful,” Jackson said.
However slow, the bots definitely caught the students’ attention, serving more that 7,000 orders in the two semesters alone, according to Lyons. Plus, with each one standing 22.8 inches high (53.6 inches including the flag), and filling a footprint of about 20 by 17 inches, they are kind of cute, some say.
Lyons said she expects an even busier response in the fall as new freshmen are ushered into the university. She said the service had a significant rise just from the fall to the spring semesters as students began to learn how to order and getting more familiar with the process.
To have food or drinks delivered within the confines of the campus, students and faculty use the Everyday app to pick from a retailer. They then choose “delivery” at checkout and select what time and where they would like the food delivered. This past year’s operating hours were 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lyons said the bots are autonomous.
“He knows where he’s going, the route he needs to go. He’s not controlled by somebody driving,” she said.
However, there is a supervisor on the other end who makes sure there aren’t any complications and a customer service number on the front of the bot. Students also often report issues in the live chat in the Every Day app.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.