 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Hungry? Beep boop beep

Kiwibot celebrates the completion of its first year on the Jacksonville State University campus

With Jax State saying good luck to its newest round of college graduates Saturday, the university’s robotic food delivery service has completed its first two semesters.

This delivery dining option was introduced to the Jax State campus last fall, using programmed canisters to transport food and drink from any of nine different retailers to specified drop-off points. Jax State is one of 26 campuses across the United States that have the Kiwibot option, according to its website.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.