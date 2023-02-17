 Skip to main content
Job fair expecting large numbers Thursday

Calhoun County Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper remarked after the inaugural Anniston Job Fair in February 2022 that participating businesses were telling him they had never seen a job fair attract so many potential employees.

Even more businesses and workers are expected Thursday when the city of Anniston hosts its second annual job fair at the Anniston Meeting Center from 2-6 p.m.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.