Job fair expecting large numbers Thursday

Calhoun County Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper remarked after the inaugural Anniston Job Fair in February 2022 that participating businesses were telling him they had never seen a job fair attract so many potential employees.
Even more businesses and workers are expected Thursday when the city of Anniston hosts its second annual job fair at the Anniston Meeting Center from 2-6 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by the city of Anniston, the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
Last year there were 300 who entered the center within the first 90 minutes the job fair was open; a total of 514 eventually made contact with 62 businesses represented there.
Last year’s job fair not only offered career opportunities, but also provided guidance in resume preparations as well as available educational opportunities that can prove helpful in scoring a well-paying job in a variety of occupations — from health to manufacturing.
Chamber Director of Membership and Investor Relations Kim Boyd said this year is going to be better.
“Last year went beyond expectations,” Boyd said. “We had 62 companies hiring for over 1,000 open positions. We have 60-plus companies again participating who are hiring and we expect it to be even better this year.”
Boyd said the reasons for the high volume of participants last year and the high expectations for this year is the number of promotions that have been made in “getting the word out there in the community.”
“I know all three sponsoring entities are heavily promoting the job fair,” Boyd said.
She added last year people were still masking for the pandemic.
“I think this year people are ready to get out and if someone has been home and not working, they would be more apt to come out this year and check out what is available on the job market,” Boyd said.
She said there will be a dedicated area for applicants to sit down and fill out applications “on the spot.”
“The good turnout we have had today helps us when we talk to industries and they see we have hundreds of people showing up for a job fair with a wide spectrum of careers,” Hopper said after last year’s event. “We’ve known our businesses need employees and we have done several industrial job fairs and we’ve had waiting lists for those. Now, we have the retail and commercial businesses joining in that search for the workforce we have available right here in our area.”
