Job Fair connects hundreds to work opportunities

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles wasn’t searching for suspects Thursday afternoon — he was searching for good help. The law enforcement executive was at the City Meeting Center where the Anniston Job Fair brought together several dozen potential employers checking out the labor market.
Bowles was seeking applicants to join his department, which is experiencing part of the nationwide shortage of recruits to a career in law enforcement.
“The reaction we have gotten has been good,” Bowles said. “We’ve had people see our postings on social media and they have come here specifically to see us and get applications. We’ve gotten two applications here in just the first hour. It’s been a lot better than I expected.”
Figures back up that observed enthusiasm. More than 300 people entered the job fair in the first 90 minutes of the scheduled four-hour event, which ended with a total of 514 taking the first step toward finding steady local employment.
The event was co-sponsored by the city of Anniston, the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
Chamber Director of Membership and Investor Relations Kim Boyd said the event could have been much larger had there been more space available or the date had been clear for some of the businesses who wanted to be involved.
“We have 62 businesses represented here today, and we have a waiting list for more who want to be involved the next time we do this,” Boyd said.
That next time could be sooner rather than later.
“Jackson Hodges with Main Street Anniston reached out to us and said they were thinking about doing a job fair and wanted to know if we could work together,” Boyd said. “We reached out to the Economic Development Council letting them know we were going to do this and then it organically grew.”
Boyd said once the fliers and social media posts went out about the job fair, “my phone rang off the hook.”
“Our employers in this area need employees and people in this area need good jobs,” she said. “These employers have good jobs and the Chamber is thrilled to partner with the city of Anniston and the Economic Development Council to connect local companies with job seekers in this area. And from what we have seen, it looks to be a successful effort.”
The job fair not only offered career opportunities, it also provided guidance in resume preparations as well as available educational opportunities that can prove helpful in scoring a well-paying job in a variety of occupations — from health to manufacturing.
Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County EDC, said the area has businesses that are looking for personnel and the interest of local businesses in the job fair proves that point.
“The good turnout we have had today helps us when we talk to industries and they see we have hundreds of people showing up for a job fair with a wide spectrum of careers,” Hopper said. “We’ve known our businesses need employees and we have done several industrial job fairs and we’ve had waiting lists for those. Now, we have the retail and commercial businesses joining in that search for the workforce we have available right here in our area.”
Anniston City Councilman Demetric Roberts said he sees the job fair becoming “at least an annual event.”
“This tells people we have a city that is alive and we have a workforce available,” Roberts said. “You just look around here and you see there are people who want to work. The key is education — letting people know what they are going to need to be accepted for a job. It’s a matter of coming to shake a hand and see what is needed to qualify for a job. I think this is great.”