Job fair, classes offer opportunities to laid-off depot employees

Beginning Friday, Anniston Army Depot will begin laying off 108 employees hired for only a term and 196 workers under contract with a global private company, Amentum. The layoffs will take place throughout the next several months.
In the meantime, several entities are planning events and classes to help the workers find new jobs.
“The good thing,” said Don Hopper, director of the Economic Development Council, “is when we talk to existing industries, a lot of them need people with skills.”
Some of the laid-off depot employees are welders, machinists, electricians, electrical workers, painters, sandblasters, and supply chain and warehouses workers.
“These are people who are accustomed to working,” Hopper said.
Calhoun County’s industrial base is broad. Hopper said not only are there mid- and upper-level jobs that come open, but also there are chemists, engineers and plant managers’ jobs available.
According to Phillip Trued, the Garrison Manager/Chief of Staff to the depot commander, the installation is doing its part, too, to help displaced workers. It is working with the City of Oxford and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce to host a job fair Oct. 5. Also, the depot is offering classes Oct. 6-7 through the Alabama Department of Commerce (ADC) and the Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT) program.
“We are going to have sessions with displaced workers,” Trued said. “The ADC, the AIDT and the state’s Career Center will help the attendees learn about their employment benefits, training opportunities and anything offered by the state.”
Clester Burdell, the depot’s public affairs officer, said the depot is offering classes from Friday through the end of the year on how to create effective resumes.
“I guess from our perspective,” she said, “the silver lining is that the employees will be gradually released, which kind of helps with the economic impact. Many of them have invaluable skills.”
One of the companies to be present at the Oct. 5 event is Auto Custom Carpets. Owner Ken Howell said his company needs more employees.
“We do not always need a lot of skilled employees,” Howell said, “but we are looking for a welder and some general laborers. Maybe we’ll find some.”
Lorie Denton, spokesperson for Oxford, said local industries are very excited about having the opportunity to meet with these potential employees.
“As soon as the news broke about the depot’s impending layoffs,” Denton said, “I had several phone calls from local manufacturing industries asking if the city of Oxford and the EDC are going to host another job fair to give them the opportunity to interview those who are affected by the layoffs. I was happy to tell them we have been working with the depot to host a third one on Oct. 5.”