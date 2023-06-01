 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jax State sponsors chamber breakfast

JSU chamber breakfast

Area business representatives chat over breakfast and coffee at a monthly Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce gathering.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Jacksonville State University sponsored this month’s breakfast gathering at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Business representatives from across Calhoun County and surrounding counties gathered in a casual environment early Thursday morning to eat breakfast together, have some coffee and share ideas and contact information.

Kelly Martin JSU chamber breakfast

Kelly Martin, director of enrollment initiatives at Jacksonville State University, speaks to area business representatives at Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce breakfast held at JSU.
JSU chamber breakfast

Area business representatives chat over breakfast and coffee at a monthly Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce gathering.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.