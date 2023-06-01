Jax State sponsors chamber breakfast

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Jacksonville State University sponsored this month’s breakfast gathering at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Business representatives from across Calhoun County and surrounding counties gathered in a casual environment early Thursday morning to eat breakfast together, have some coffee and share ideas and contact information.
“The purpose of the event is that it gives the sponsors an opportunity to share some great things that are happening in their organization. But it also is a great networking event for our chamber members,” said chamber Director Linda Hearn.
With this month’s sponsor being Jax State, director of enrollment initiatives Kelly Martin spoke to the group about a current program that would benefit employees of businesses that sponsor the chamber of commerce.
Martin explained that JSU offers a scholarship that includes 20 percent off of enrollment for employees of chamber members. This initiative stems from an initiative that strives to serve the adult learning population — those who are 25 years and older and want to obtain higher education. Martin said that the partnership with the chamber to bring students this scholarship is one of the ways the institution serves that population, as adult learners make up around 10 percent of their student body.
Martin discussed several degree programs that are currently popular with adult learners, such as industrial leadership. Most of those who take this program come from an already established role in some type of manufacturing business and are looking to take that next step to further their career in a leadership role.
Hearn told The Anniston Star that these breakfast meetings are always seeing new people as well as keeping some current members coming back as they see the benefit from doing so.
“For the new chamber members, it’s one of the best events for them to kind of get into the chamber network, because it’s just very casual,” Hearn said.
AOD Federal Credit Union CEO Virginia Bowen sat with an entire team of AOD staff members at one table that spilled over onto the next, as she herself said she sees great benefits of such events.
“We come to the Business and Biscuits, Lunch and Leads, and Business After Hours. We support all the chamber events, the chamber coffees — it’s a great time for businesses to come together and network and learn about each other’s businesses,” Bowen said.
Bowen said one reason she speaks so highly of the events is that she and the others learn about things in Calhoun County that they might not otherwise know.
“You do get to meet people that might not come into your business or you might not meet otherwise. But you make connections, connections that your company can do business with or you can make referrals to. I just think it’s great for the community because it helps the community grow,” Bowen said.
Folks were encouraged before and after to turn to others sitting at their tables and socialize, whether on business topics or just small talk. But even this had a purpose.
“People do business with people they know,” Bowen said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.