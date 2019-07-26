Why did the chicken-seekers clog the road? If it happens, it won't be because police weren't ready.
Jacksonville’s newest way to get a chicken sandwich will open on Aug. 8, and city police are already preparing for heavy traffic as hungry customers flock to the new Chick-fil-A on Pelham Road.
“There’s no real way to know for sure how busy it will be, but we will take proactive steps in monitoring it,” Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said Friday. “If it’s anything like when Coop DeVille reopened, it’ll be packed.”
The new restaurant will hold its grand opening Aug. 8, but will celebrate the opening with an overnight campout for the first 100 registered customers to begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 7. The campout, which has according to the Chick-fil-A website become a tradition with new openings dating back to 2003, will see the first 100 eligible customers receive free chicken sandwiches every week for a year.
Wood said he thinks the new Chick-fil-A will receive a lot of traffic, but the location is well-situated to handle multiple customers quickly.
“They’ve got multiple drive-thru lines and the access road too,” Wood said. Vann Street, which runs between Chick-fil-A and fellow fast-food location Cook Out, allows access into the chicken restaurant’s parking lot.
Wood advised residents or people who would be driving in the area to be wary of potential heavy traffic.
“Just pay extra attention to traffic patterns and when people slow down,” Wood said. “Plan ahead, and probably plan for a long wait.”
Wood said police will monitor the turnout for the restaurant’s opening and subsequent days of business, and will assign an officer to assist with the flow of traffic if it becomes necessary.