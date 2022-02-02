Jacksonville native Mike Suco will lead Coca-Cola bottler

Jacksonville native Mike Suco has been named the president and CEO of Coca-Cola Company United, effective Aug. 1.
The Birmingham-based company is the second-largest privately held Coca-Cola bottling company in North America and the third-largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S.
Suco said he considers Jacksonville his hometown, having grown up attending school there from kindergarten through college.
“I am very, very proud to be from Calhoun County and Jacksonville,” Suco said Tuesday. “I was raised by a lot of parents other than my own.”
Suco, 56, is the son of Teresa Suco and the late José Suco. The family moved to the area from Cuba in 1962. His mother, who lives in Golden Springs, was a professor at Jacksonville State University for 43 years. His father, who became the district manager at Big B Drug stores, died in 2016.
“I teased my father that my parents broke the child labor laws,” Suco said. “I worked at Big B from age sixteen through college. My job was to polish and shine the floors, and I rotated between the Oxford, Lenlock and Jacksonville stores. Also, I did the stocking and mopping at the stores but at Lenlock, I also worked as a cashier, which was my first venture into retail sales.”
After his graduation from JSU, Suco began his career working at The Ernest and Julio Gallo Winery in 1991. While working at the Coca Cola Company, Suco rose to the position of senior vice president and chief commercial officer before being promoted to his new position. He will succeed John Sherman, who is retiring at the end of July.
Calhoun County Commissioner of Licenses Barry Robertson is one of Suco’s best friends.
“Mike and I started our careers at Big B Drug together as clerks,” Robertson said. “We were best friends in high school and college. I was on the political science path, and he was on the business path. Mike cares about his family and friends and is dedicated to his work.”
Robertson said Suco’s charismatic personality and strong work ethic have made him successful, along with his ability to treat others well. Recently, Suco sent Robertson a book that had the exact same quote from Maya Angelou that Robertson has on his wall at his office, “People forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Suco and his wife, Shelley, have two children, Bella, and Michael Jr., and live in Birmingham. Often, he competes in marathons, triathlons and golf.