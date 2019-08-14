Craig Bodiford still remembers the feeling from March 19, 2018, when a tornado that swept through Jacksonville damaged K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory, which he owns.
“When everything happens, you’re just kind of in a state of shock,” Bodiford said.
The roof of the building was blown off in some areas, and every room sustained some level of water damage.
After 17 intervening months spent gutting the building and making repairs and improvements, the funeral home officially reopened for business last week and held a ribbon cutting celebrating the fact on Wednesday.
“We’re just so thankful to the people of Jacksonville,” said Bodiford, who has operated the home, along with a location in Anniston, since buying them both in 2016. “We had a little bit of a delay because of making some upgrades, but we wanted to invest back into the community. They’ve supported us for so long, hopefully we’ve built something that will last for years to come.”
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting saw owners, staff, city officials and representatives from Anniston-based Forsyth Construction, who handled the rebuild and revamp, show up to celebrate the reopening of the Jacksonville staple.
Even Quimby, the home’s therapy labradoodle, was on hand to pant under the mid-morning August heat as photographers snapped pictures of the ribbon cutters.
“We’re so delighted and glad for the home to reopen,” Albertha Grant, Jacksonville’s city administrator, said at the event. “Seventeen months ago, no one knew what to expect.”
The same could be said for several other businesses near the funeral home along Alabama 204, one of the areas hit hardest by the tornado.
A Dollar General just across the street was nearly razed to the ground. Star Mart, a gas station and convenience store a little further west on the highway, also had to be demolished.
Both were rebuilt and reopened in December and November of last year respectively.
“It took us right at seven months to get everything back up and running,” said Connie Fortenberry, a manager at Star Mart. “We kept all of the employees from before the storm, with the exception of a couple that had moved on.”
Edwards Grocery, a small, family-owned store on the outskirts of Jacksonville, reopened last August after sustaining heavy damage to its roof. West Point Baptist Church just across the highway was demolished.
The Roost apartments, then known as Winn Place III, on Alabama 204 right next to the Jacksonville State University campus, sustained heavy damage on that March Monday.
The apartments have reopened, despite the demolition of the central building, which housed the most residents. The empty space between the satellite one-bedroom apartments that surround it may soon give rise to new business on that hard-hit area.
The Florence-based owners have asked for the property to be rezoned to a general business district, with a public hearing scheduled at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Oct. 28. According to Mark Stephens, the city’s director of planning and development, the owner of the property plans to open a coffee shop if the rezoning request goes through.
Bodiford said during the rebuild process for his funeral home and Jacksonville as a whole, one thing stuck out to him.
“I can’t say enough about this community,” said Bodiford. “It’s a real statement to the people what we were able to do.”