JACKSONVILLE — In a brief City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Johnny Smith announced that a bike-sharing company will leave town soon.
Smith announced that VeoRide, which opened for business in the area in January, would be leaving the city.
“I thought it was a great thing for our city, and I hate to see them go,” Smith said. “When students come back from Christmas break, they’ll be gone.”
Smith said he thought the company had received good reports on the number of users, but wanted to go in a different direction.
Attempts to reach VeoRide officials for comment Monday evening were not immediately successful.
The council, in its only vote of the evening, approved 2020 workplace guidelines for city employees.
The council authorized Smith to sign the guidelines on a night when a normal work session was not held and the renewal of guidelines was the only vote in the 10-minute long meeting.
The council also praised the Foothills Fall Festival, a first-time event held last week on the campus of Jacksonville State University that featured carnival rides, games and food.
“If you did not attend you missed out on a great event,” Councilman Tony Taylor said. “I hope it’s the first of many.”
“I haven’t talked to anybody that didn’t say it was a wonderful event,” Smith said.