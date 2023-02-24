Jacksonville coffee shop hosts first open-mic night

JACKSONVILLE — Aaron Sorrow approached a microphone at The Redbird Coffee shop in Jacksonville with a guitar in hand. His soft-spoken demeanor would soon melt away, and as soon as he opened his mouth a soulful powerful voice would please his audience.
The 21-year-old Jacksonville State University student would be among the brave participants who would show off their talents at the first open-mic night at The Redbird.
The soft, light and cozy atmosphere of the coffee shop encouraged guests to enjoy the music, spoken word, or comedy skits put on by the performers while sipping tea or coffee in a safe environment.
Some were surprised at the level of talent that was on display Thursday night, with many of the performers leaving guests with that “where did that come from” feeling.
“We have found something in Jacksonville, Ala.,” JM Lee said.
Though this was the first event — at 6 p.m. on a Thursday — the coffee shop seats were filled with patrons who were welcoming of each performance.
“We just kind of want to get people involved with some things that are maybe not so straightforward, something to do on a Thursday,” The Redbird’s owner Laura Humphreys said.
Humphreys said she and the other staff members were hoping to host the event on a regular basis, every third Thursday of the month.
“We’ll see how it goes. Obviously we’ve got a great response for the first one. So if the community wants to have it then we will be happy to host it,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys said the idea of an open-mic night came out of the pure interest in music not only among her own staff, but in the Jacksonville community. She said the college town is thriving with musicians and others rich with talent.
“I think all of the partners here at The Redbird, we just have a great love for music and community. And I think those go together,” Humphreys said.
The family friendly venue had folks from age 2 to 80, and is not just for the university students. Folks were singing gospel music as well as rock and country. As long as it’s wholesome, anything goes.
“We’re always going to be family friendly. That’s just definitely the whole purpose,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys is also part of the Jacksonville city downtown Merchant’s Association and encourages other businesses in the area to support the artists involved in the event.
“Obviously our hope is always to take something really great and expand it however we can. And by ‘we,’ it’s not ‘us.’ It’s letting this community do what it does well,” Humphreys said.
Some of the performers, like Sorrow, have music out on Spotify. Search for “The Coffee Mug” to learn more.
