Rockin’ The Redbird

Jacksonville coffee shop hosts first open-mic night

JACKSONVILLE Aaron Sorrow approached a microphone at The Redbird Coffee shop in Jacksonville with a guitar in hand. His soft-spoken demeanor would soon melt away, and as soon as he opened his mouth a soulful powerful voice would please his audience. 

The 21-year-old Jacksonville State University student would be among the brave participants who would show off their talents at the first open-mic night at The Redbird. 

