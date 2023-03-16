Jacksonville church holds biannual consignment sale

JACKSONVILLE — Big discounts for little bodies can be seen at one church in Jacksonville Friday.
Friday is the last day to take advantage of the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church’s “Children’s Market” consignment sale.
Held in the fall and spring, the Children’s Market is a consignment sale in which gently used children’s items such as clothing, toys, cribs, and other items are sold. The biannual event is typically a hit with Jacksonville residents, according to the church’s congregational care coordinator, Connie Thompson.
On Wednesday alone, during the event’s first day, the church raised over $20,000.
For 19 years, the church has hosted the market to consignors in the Calhoun County area, Thompson said.
Per usual, it was held this week Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Its half-price day is Friday, however, so there’s still a chance to rack up on children’s items.
Items that are marked by the consignor as “discount” will be sold at half price today only. Items that are marked donatable that are not sold by Friday evening, will go into what Thompson called the church’s “dollar dash.”
The one-hour dollar dash is open to consignors, volunteers, and special organizations from the community such as Save-A-Life First Baptist or foster families.
Thompson said all proceeds from the dollar dash go to Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center, and 30 percent of the consignment sales benefit the children’s ministry at the church.
