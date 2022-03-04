Jack’s is upgrading, CVS in Golden Springs is closing

Changes are in store for two oft-frequented Anniston businesses — one that fills folks up and the other that helps keep them healthy.
A rebuild is in the future for Jack’s longtime location at 19th and Quintard, while the CVS pharmacy next to Winn Dixie in Golden Springs is simply closing down.
Most employees and customers interviewed indicated that change is inevitable.
Jack’s
Tuesday is the last day Jack’s restaurant’s customers can eat at the 19th and Quintard location in Anniston until August. It’s the first of the eight Jack’s in Calhoun County to see changes.
Todd Hart, the area manager of Jack’s restaurants, said the present Quintard location is 30 years old and needs replacing.
“We want to upgrade to the newest design and move the building back some,” Hart said. “The move will make the entrance and parking better.”
In addition, the new building is to have the same décor as the Ohatchee Jack’s, a design that is called Southern Charm. Also, Hart said the restrooms will be larger, and the new building will feature a patio.
In Calhoun County, the other Jack’s locations are in Piedmont, Jacksonville, Lenlock, Alexandria, Coldwater and Ohatchee. Oxford has two Jack’s, one on Snow Street and one on U.S. 78 in the Coldwater community.
Jack’s is known for its early morning fare with fluffy biscuits, breakfast meats and grits, while later meals offer fried chicken and sides.
Founded by Jack Caddell in 1960, Jack’s actually had a presence in Anniston as far back as November 1962, when a restaurant opened at the same Quintard location, just in a different building. Older local residents will remember the chain’s popular jingle that began, “Jack’s hamburgers for 15 cents are so good, good, good ….” The burgers cost $1.49 today.
Store manager Amber Pumadera said she is ready to get a new, improved store.
“While we’re closed, each of the employees will be assigned to the Jack’s that is closest to their house,” she said in between filling sacks for the take-out window.
Two customers, John Holloway and Charles Melvin Wright, both of Anniston, said Jack’s is a regular place for the two friends. They learned about the closing a couple of weeks ago.
“Jack’s is doing a lot of remodeling all over,” Wright said. “I’ve seen that.”
The two plan to drive to either the Lenlock or the Munford Jack’s restaurants while the Quintard store is closed.
Customer Audrey Hamby of Oxford enjoyed a breakfast sandwich as she waited for a friend to be seated.
“You should have come earlier,” she said as she pointed to two large tables. “There are two tables of men who meet here often.”
Louis and Kathy Freeman said they prefer the 19th Street Jack’s because they know several of the employees and everyone there is so nice.
“We live close to the Coldwater store, but we still prefer to drive here,” Louis said.
CVS
Alyssa McMaster, the store manager at CVS, has enjoyed working at its Golden Springs Road location, which is only minutes from her home in Oxford.
“I had come from the Gadsden store and enjoyed driving for only seven minutes to work,” she said. “For now, I will go to the Oxford store to help with this transition.”
McMaster believes the store was closed because so much business had been consumed by the Oxford store, and the locations of the other stores can meet the needs of the pharmacy’s customers in Anniston and Oxford. The other locations are in Oxford at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Alabama 21, inside the Target at the Oxford Exchange, and in Anniston at 14th Street and Quintard Avenue. Jacksonville and Piedmont also have a CVS Pharmacy.
Employees won’t lose their jobs, according to McMaster, and the plan is to move them to other local CVS stores.
Later Wednesday afternoon, a few customers entered the store, which had mostly empty shelves. The items that were left, a few office supplies, lots of candy, some hair dye and children’s books, were on sale for 75 percent off.
The Rev. Joe Tolbert, the pastor of Beason Grove Baptist Church in Cleburne County, lives in the Choccolocco community and came into the store, which is something he said he did about once a week. He was surprised to see the empty shelves.
“I didn’t know the store was closing until just now,” he said, apparently not disappointed with the news. “I know how retail works, so I’ll just go the Oxford CVS.”
If customers do not make a choice to switch to another pharmacy, all of their prescriptions will be moved to there.
“Most of the pharmacy customers are choosing to switch to the Oxford store,” McMaster said, “but the closing is kind of sad.”