Amidst racks of imported wooden shells awaiting their turn on Friday morning, workers at Anniston musical instrument company Howard Core ream, shape, cut, string and assemble their way to finished products.
It is the busiest season of the year by far for the bowed string instrument producers, according to manager and tour guide for the day David Luce.
“Almost half of our business is done during this time of the year with back-to-school time,” he said, showing off hundreds of finished and packaged violins, violas, cellos and basses ready to be sent off to eventually make it into the hands of students starting their sonic study in schools.
The tour Friday was spearheaded by the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center as part of an initiative to spotlight local industry at McClellan. Members of the media and other interested Annistonians saw intricate, hand-driven work at Howard Core before venturing to International Automotive Components to see massive machines assist in the cutting and assembly of carpet flooring and injection molding of door pieces and instrument panels for the likes of Honda, Mercedes, Nissan and Kia.
With more than 300 employees working across three shifts at IAC, organization is key. General Manager Odis De Souza has a design and plan for every part of the process.
Meticulously designed workbenches have a specific place for every knife, a pair of pliers, labeler and trash can. Posters hang throughout the plant reminding employees of the company motto — “Zero defects: It begins with me!”
A network of splitting colored walkways, nicknamed the “blue mile,” line the plant to indicate where to walk. Meeting rooms have numbered seats in which employees sit based on what order they walked in. Screens display in real time the efficiency at which employees are working, color coded to indicate when the pace should be picked up.
“Some love it, but most employees hate it,” De Souza said above the constant drone of machinery. “A lot of people have issues with me because of how regimented everything is, but it works.”
IAC moved into its McClellan facility in 2010 and expanded to almost double in size in 2014, but Howard Core is mostly making space where it can in the former fort.
After founding the company he named after himself in 1976 in Long Island, New York, Howard Core shortly moved the operation to Munford then downtown Anniston before settling across a few old buildings at McClellan in 2006.
A quality control and packing room sit in what used to be a butcher shop, while the corner of the storage area still has a strip of wallpaper depicting helicopters, tanks and Humvees.
Little assistance is needed to help workers produce their instruments, aside from a few small tools and elbow grease. Where the uniformity of the intricate parts at IAC requires injection molded plastics, each instrument is a different case at Howard Core.
“Since they’re made of wood, every one of them is a bit unique. They have to be individually cut for each one,” Luce said. “The original design has changed very little in the last 500 years.”
A similar process is followed from $350 violins up to the $2,000 bass, allowing the small, 40-person staff to produce “tens of thousands” of instruments each year for their customers in addition to the raw materials and accessories they supply to boutique instrument makers across the country.
“For what we do,” Luce said, “we’re one of the largest producers in the world.”