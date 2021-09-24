Industrial career fair may help depot’s temporary and term workers

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Council and the City of Oxford are to host a large-scale industrial career fair from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Bynum Community Center.
The fair is particularly aimed at helping the 300 Anniston Army Depot contract and term workers who will lose their jobs Oct. 1 on account of a predicted decrease in the depot workload in 2022.
The fair is open to all job seekers, who may apply to more than 20 participating industries and businesses that are attending. Potential new employees should bring several copies of their resume.
In August, commander of the depot, Col. Eric McCoy, said that while realizing the effect layoffs have on individuals and families, the depot’s goal is to support the American warfighter.
Many local manufacturing industries are seeking skilled industrial employees, such as two- and four-year engineers, salespeople, grinders, machinists, assembly operators, human resources generalists and managers, supervisors, accountants, painters, forklift operators, IT specialists, maintenance technicians, materials handlers, purchasers, process planners, health and safety experts and others.
The community center is at 200 Victor Drive, Eastaboga.