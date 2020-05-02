Housing market stays afloat through coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Green, newly of Jacksonville, thought there were a million things that could have gone wrong when she bought her home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she worried whether she’d be able to close on the house, whether the owners would back out and whether the movers would cancel on her.
“Debbie, my Realtor, said ‘If something happens, you can come live with me,’” Green said.
If there ever was a good time to buy a house, local real estate agents say, it’s now.
Agents said this week that interest rates were the lowest they’ve been in years, mainly due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s keeping the housing market running.
Experts say that as of March, demand for homes had increased, while the number of houses on the market went down, but they won’t see the full effect of the pandemic until April’s statistics come in.
Agents said they’d expected COVID-19 to have a bigger effect on the housing market so far. But for the most part, they said, people are still buying and selling their homes, even if the pandemic is forcing them to work through social distancing guidelines or prolong the process.
“They know they’ve got to take the opportunity,” said Sylvia Bentley, a Realtor with ERA King Real Estate in Anniston
‘Can’t get interest rates lower’
Bentley said interest rates, which have been good, around 5 percent in the past few years, have nearly halved. She said she saw a listing with a 2.4 percent rate.
“I saw that the other day and I was shocked,” Bentley said.
But, she said, she thinks those rates will go up sooner than later.
Tom Slick, a broker with Freedom Realty in Oxford, said the low rates had lasted, like the pandemic itself, longer than he thought they would. He said they’ll probably stay low for a while, edging up after things return to normal.
Stuart Norton, research coordinator with the Alabama Center for Real Estate at the University of Alabama, said the low interest rates mirror U.S. treasury yields, which are at a historic low because of the economy.
Keith Kelley, the qualifying broker with Century 21 Harris-McKay Realty in Anniston, said he doesn’t know when interest rates will rise again, but he knows there’s little room for them to drop.
“You just about can’t get interest rates lower than what they are now,” Kelley said.
‘A lot of moving parts’
Real estate on a good day is stressful, Bentley said, but real estate during a pandemic is worse.
“We don’t live in a perfect world, and we have to get through it together,” Bentley said.
She said several of her clients have had issues booking flights, traveling, or hiring movers due to “stay-at-home” orders and business closings.
“We've got a lot of moving parts to a closing,” Bentley said. “If that first domino falls wrong or is delayed, that second domino is delayed.”
From his experience, Kelley said, older people are more hesitant to buy or sell their homes during the pandemic.
“Younger people aren’t looking at it quite as seriously,” Kelley said.
Kelley said some sellers are having to sanitize their homes every time they have a showing. For sellers who don’t feel comfortable with in-person showings, Slick said, they’ve resorted to virtual tours.
Norton said these virtual tours can help buyers narrow their choices, but many buyers want to walk through a house before making a final decision.
Bentley said a few buyers, who’ve been furloughed or laid off from work, have had to wait to find employment before they can close on a house. She said some sellers decided to wait until the pandemic was over.
‘It reminded me of on TV’
Green said she first put her Heflin home on the market in early January, but didn’t get an offer until mid-March. Within a week, she said, she’d found the home in Jacksonville and decided to move in.
“Things hadn’t gotten crazy yet, but people were talking about it in the U.S.,” Green said of the pandemic.
When showing her home, she said, she wiped down door knobs, counters, bannisters and other surfaces. She said she was careful not to touch anything when walking through the Jacksonville house, and used paper towels to turn doorknobs.
“It reminded me of on TV where the surgeons wash their hands after an operation,” she said.
Green, who closed on her Jacksonville home on March 26, said it was different from the last time she closed on a house, where she and the sellers gathered at the same table.
Because a limited number of people were allowed in the attorney’s office, Green said, they each took turns coming inside and signing paperwork. She said she waited in the parking lot as the buyers of her old Heflin home were inside. After she was done, she said, the sellers of her Jacksonville home went next.
“I didn’t really get to meet the buyers or the sellers,” Green said.
Since Green, her teenage daughter and their two dogs moved toJacksonville, she said, she’s enjoyed staying at her new home.
“I love it because now I’m not in Heflin and there’s DoorDash in Jacksonville,” Green said of the food-delivery service, with a chuckle. “If I had been in Heflin, a rural area, I would have been more isolated.”
‘Keep the money flowing’
According to the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s statistics from March, demand for homes statewide was up by 7 percent from last year, while the number of listings was down by 13 percent.
Norton said the numbers from March also include sales that were agreed upon before the pandemic hit.
Norton said he’s interested to see how the pandemic will affect real estate stats from April. He said Thursday it was too early to see the full effects of the pandemic yet.
Slick said he specializes in selling foreclosed homes. Because many mortgage companies have temporarily stopped requiring mortgage payments be paid on time, he said, he doubts he’ll see more foreclosures in the coming months.
Bentley said she expects a “downslide,” in the housing market due to the pandemic, but it likely won’t happen now. She said she didn’t think it would be anything like 2007, when the market crashed, mainly because of the federal stimulus checks.
“I don’t think it will be that hard hit due to some of the things the president’s trying to do,” she said. “We’ve got to keep the money flowing, but we’ve got to use it wisely.”