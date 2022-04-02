Households’ lack of fresh retail food concerns planners

As a resident of West 16th Street in Anniston, Reginald Curry, 51, lives in what’s known as a food desert.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a food desert is defined as a low-income census tract with a substantial number of residents who have poor access to retail outlets selling healthy and affordable foods. In this context, that means living more than a mile away from such businesses.
Curry and his neighbors find themselves in that situation, but he loves helping them out. He said he’s returning a favor.
“I have to, they raised me, so I have to,” Curry said. Besides cutting their grass, Curry also goes to the grocery store for them, but it’s a task that has grown more difficult as the years tick by and grocery stores close. Only two grocery stores are even relatively close by: Pic ’n Save on Quintard that is more than two miles away and Food Outlet on Alabama 202 at almost two miles.
“If someone wants extremely fresh food you have to go to Publix that’s so high it’s unreal,” Curry said.
Curry’s elderly neighbors are fed up.
“The comments they’re making are grim, it’s grim, there’s no transportation, as you can see the homes are dilapidated, this is a lot to deal with,” Curry said.
It wasn’t always this way in west Anniston.
“When I was growing up there were a lot of mom and pop stores that’s gone, they had everything. If you go to 15th and McDaniel, you’ll see a store that was there when I was growing up as a kid,” he said.
That store was Bush’s Grocery, owned by the late James Bush and featured in The Star in 1974 as one of several “mom and pop” grocery stores in west Anniston.
Those local stores extended credit to the next payday, delivering groceries and selling in small quantities.
The stores also offered convenience because they served the immediate neighborhoods and became more than just a place to shop for potatoes. Bush was quoted at the time as saying the mom-and-pop store owners also serve as “an advisor, an information seller, a doctor, a lawyer.”
Curry laments the loss of local entrepreneurship that used to be in west Anniston.
“There were a plethora of restaurants as well, especially on 15th Street, everything’s gone,” Curry said, “At one point people did not even have to cross the railroad tracks to go on that side, everything was on this side.”
“A lot of the people that owned the stores, they passed, their kids and grandkids of course, either sold the properties and they moved out of state and never came back,” Curry said.
“Honestly I don’t think it’s going to get any better,” he said.
For now though Curry is steadfast in his mission to help his neighbors.
“I will never leave, I will die in this neighborhood,” Curry said.
Ciara Smith
Anniston Councilwoman Ciara Smith represents Ward 3 and is well aware of the concept of a food desert.
“I think the biggest thing is understanding what food deserts are and why they exist. Pretty much food deserts usually occur in low income and historically marginalized communities and usually create racial and health disparities and chronic diseases,” Smith said.
Smith said that most of the time they occur in black communities.
“You see high rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and things like that because it’s been strategically set up to keep them away or keep them from having access to better food options, that’s like a historical-like concept of what I know food deserts to be,” she said.
Smith said combating food deserts doesn’t require that nationally or regionally known grocery stores locate there. She said one solution could lie in convenience stores throughout the community offering fresh, healthier products — akin to the old family-owned grocery stores described by Curry.
“Everyone doesn’t have access to transportation, everyone can’t walk, if you’re living on 17th Street on the west side, to get over to Pic ’n Save is a good minute, so addressing some of those concerns are going to be important,” Smith said.
Smith said the city is working on its comprehensive plan that — among other things — will address Anniston’s food distribution system. Last year the city held public meetings to help shape the city’s comprehensive plan, which is a blueprint for future growth and development for a city. The plan addresses such issues as natural and cultural resources, land uses, economics, housing, public facilities and transportation. Walker Collaborative — a Tennessee-based planning firm under contract with the city — and other consultants presented findings to the residents and city officials which included taking stock of Anniston’s food deserts.
The strategies suggested to combat the food desert include:
— Small business development: grants, loans, technical assistance programs
— Foot trucks or mobile food services
— Community gardens
— Transportation services
— Mixed-use development: rooftops/density to help provide some market support.
“It’s going to be up to the city when we do this comprehensive plan, to focus on addressing how we can incorporate eateries, grocery stores, within our communities that are facing food deserts,” Smith said.
“You also have to be realistic when it comes to business development — you’re not going to find a Winn-Dixie in the middle of the neighborhood,” she said.
Smith said that convenience stores have been talked about before but not in a way that would address the problem of actual food deserts. Smith said topics for discussions would be small business development, who would run the stores, who would sustain them and how the stores would have access to fresh produce.
“So I think that would be most convenient and impactful within our own neighborhoods and then just bringing more grocers within the city as a whole,” Smith said, “So if you would like to go to a store that sells organics and different things like that … you don’t have to drive all the way to Oxford or Birmingham to get those things that you need.”
Smith said that just because people want a store in a certain area doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.
“Which is why incorporating convenience stores that are pushing out these healthy eateries and healthy food choices, I think would be beneficial,” Smith said.
Toby Bennington
Last month the Save-A-Lot grocery store in the Anniston Plaza Shopping Center closed its doors due to corporate restructuring. Toby Bennington, director of economic development and city planning, said the company had been planning to close the store for more than a year.
However, an Aldi grocery store under construction about two miles to the north on McClellan is expected to offer a full range of fresh produce once it opens next month.
Bennington said that he and other city officials are often asked by the public why a certain store can’t be located in a certain area.
“Location is driven by what a business or a corporate or a franchise wants to and feels like will be productive where it’s placed,” Bennington said.
Deciding factors for a business to locate in a particular area include population, access, rooftops and adjoining other businesses, Bennington said.
Bennington said that residents in west Anniston want a Dollar General store.
“We’ve brought the tenant reps for Dollar General and we’ve done the drive-around and have looked at locations in west Anniston, just for the very purpose for them to see,” Bennington said. “And unfortunately with each visit they’ve shook our hand, said, ‘Thank you very much but we don’t think we have an opportunity here,’ but that’s all we can do.”
Bennington said Dollar General is interested in a couple of sites along Quintard Avenue where there are volumes of existing traffic and other factors that the company is looking for.
“They are always looking for sites but they have criteria like they all do,” he said.
Bennington said the city’s comprehensive plan will be released soon and presented to the public for review within weeks.