Honeywell closing plant at Anniston airport

Honeywell Aerospace announced Tuesday that it has plans to close its plant at the Anniston Regional Airport.
According to a statement from the company, it’s moving repair and overhaul work from the plant to a location in Tempe, Ariz., by March 2021.
“It’s purely about streamlining the operations in order to serve our customers,” spokesman Scott Sayres said.
Sayres said the plant employs 200 people who repair and overhaul aircraft parts.
Sayres said the plant, on Cliff Garrett Drive, was one of two the company operates in Calhoun County. The other plant, at the Anniston Army Depot, won’t be affected, he said.
The statement said the company gave early notice to employees and some were eligible for severance and outplacement assistance.
Sayres said employees were urged to apply for other jobs with Honeywell.