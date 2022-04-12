Honda to build new North American production line following shift to electric vehicles

Honda has announced its plans to invest $40 billion in electric vehicles over the next 10 years as it rolls out 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030.
In a press event in Japan, on Monday, the automaker announced its renewed focus on electric vehicles which will see the company have a 2 million unit production volume of EVs by 2030. The news comes after Honda’s previous commitments to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2040 and become carbon neutral by 2050.
To help with this, the company has announced plans to build a dedicated electric vehicle production line in North America. John Long, with Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant, said the company is not yet ready to say where.
“Honda is planning for a dedicated EV production line in North America, however we are not ready to share any details at this moment,” he said. “Please be patient as we finalize the product plan and production location, and we will share information as soon as it is available.”
The automaker has announced that along with electrification, it will also begin focusing on hydrogen-based fuel solutions and swappable batteries.
As it moves towards electrification, Honda detailed plans for battery procurement around the world. In North America the company will acquire Ultium batteries from General Motors as part of a previously announced partnership. The company said it is also separately exploring the possibility of creating a joint venture company for battery production.
As part of its EV build out, Honda has announced it will introduce two mid-to-large-size EV models currently being developed jointly with GM in 2024. This includes the all-new Honda Prologue SUV and an Acura EV SUV model.
Later in the decade, Honda plans to further accelerate its plans. In 2026, Honda will begin adopting Honda e: Architecture, an EV platform that combines the hardware platform and software platform. The automaker is also planning, through its alliance with GM, to introduce affordable EVs in 2027, with a cost and range that will be as competitive as gasoline-powered vehicles, starting from North America.
As part of all of its efforts, Honda said it also wants to work towards offering not just individual products but an interconnected platform that bridges hardware products with software offerings throughout its line of products. To help fund this goal, Honda has pledged to use $63.7 billion in research and development funds over the next ten years.