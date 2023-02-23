 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hobson City to host second NACA homebuyers’ workshop

HOBSON CITY — The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will follow up on its recent homebuyers’ event during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with another workshop on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Both homeowners and homebuyers will have the opportunity to begin the process to access NACA’s “Best in America Mortgage” with no down payment, no closing costs, no fees and no mortgage insurance with the lowest fixed interest rate without consideration of one’s credit score.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.