Hobson City to host second NACA homebuyers’ workshop

HOBSON CITY — The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will follow up on its recent homebuyers’ event during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with another workshop on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Both homeowners and homebuyers will have the opportunity to begin the process to access NACA’s “Best in America Mortgage” with no down payment, no closing costs, no fees and no mortgage insurance with the lowest fixed interest rate without consideration of one’s credit score.
The event is free to the public and walk-ins are welcome at 715 Martin Luther King Drive. The hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Participants may pre-register at www.naca.com.
“I was really pleased with the first event with NACA,” said Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory. “People got to learn about NACA and how people can work with NACA counselors to achieve affordable homeownership. I am so thrilled to have NACA as a partner which has a great track record of following through to make owning a home a dream come true.”
“Hobson City is a great town with a truly fantastic community,” said Bruce Marks, NACA CEO and founder. “NACA will continue to support Hobson City with our ‘Best in America’ homeownership programs and in advocating for additional resources that the city has been denied. This is NACA’s mission — doing what is necessary in the fight for economic justice.”
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.