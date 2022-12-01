Helena Duncan tapped to lead BCA

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
MONTGOMERY — The Business Council of Alabama has named Helena Duncan as its new President and CEO.
Duncan has been at BCA since 2020 and most recently worked as Senior Vice President of Operations and Investor Relations. She assumes leadership of the state’s premiere business advocacy organization after more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry.
“Helena Duncan has the experience, talent and perspective to lead the BCA effectively and enhance its role as the voice of Alabama business,” BCA Chairman Mike Kemp said in a news release. “She is an experienced businesswoman who has worked with a broad cross-section of businesses. She speaks the language of business. Her leadership qualities, management experience and work ethic will be valuable assets to BCA as we chart our course for the future.”
Duncan becomes the first African American president of BCA. She said her goal is to build upon the organization’s past success of lobbying for business-friendly policies.
“I am honored to be chosen and entrusted with the responsibility of leading such a prestigious organization. I look forward to implementing our strategic plan that has been developed over the past year,” Duncan said.
She added: “My previous roles at BCA have given me a strong knowledge of the organization and our members. As we begin this new chapter, our priority will be to refine and refocus our efforts on energetic, effective advocacy on behalf of our members in Montgomery and at the federal level.”
The position has been vacant since U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt stepped down in July 2021 to run for Senate. Veteran Alabama politico Robin Stone has led BCA as Interim Executive Director since then.
Kemp noted Stone’s willingness to come out of retirement to run the organization as a search was conducted for a permanent president.
“Robin has provided efficient, effective leadership during his time at BCA. During his tenure BCA experienced a strong period of successful operations in all aspects of our organization and we are grateful for his contributions. We look forward to his continued support,” Kemp said.
Helena is married to Clarence Duncan; they have two sons, CJ and Collin.