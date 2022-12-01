 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Helena Duncan tapped to lead BCA

MONTGOMERY — The Business Council of Alabama has named Helena Duncan as its new President and CEO.

Duncan has been at BCA since 2020 and most recently worked as Senior Vice President of Operations and Investor Relations. She assumes leadership of the state’s premiere business advocacy organization after more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry.

Helena Duncan

Helena Duncan