Hard work leads to business ownership

Justin Griffith, 33, says he’s been a working man from when he was growing up on a small farm belonging to his “Paw-paw,” Carl Griffith.
That ethic has apparently brought reward, in the form of Justin being named the “best handyman” in a recent “Reader’s Choice” survey of Anniston Star readers.
The Griffith family members have always worked hard, according to Justin, who owns Alabama Project Team LLC.
He works with his cousin, Josh Ward, and the two can often be found throughout Calhoun County doing everything from cutting people’s grass, trimming trees, repairing plumbing, repairing heating and cooling equipment to building a house.
“I’ve done all kinds of contracting,” Griffith said, “and I have my HVAC license and a state contractor’s license. I’ve worked for multiple big HVAC companies and some that were mom-and-pop companies.”
Griffith graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and became a national guardsman at age 17, a job he kept for six years. He is proud that many of his family members have served in the military and have worked in law enforcement. He said one of his goals is to always support both as he can.
Griffith is also proud of his father, Greg Griffin, who serves as the janitor at Pleasant Valley Schools.
“Daddy always had me working during the summer stripping and waxing floors,” Griffith said. “Also, he always had me building something.”
Griffith said he can be reached for projects at 256-499-5916 or on Facebook at Alabama Project Team LLC.
He’s so successful, though, be prepared to wait. His company is booked from about three weeks to a month.