Hard work leads to business ownership

Justin Griffith, 33, says he’s been a working man from when he was growing up on a small farm belonging to his “Paw-paw,” Carl Griffith.

That ethic has apparently brought reward, in the form of Justin being named the “best handyman” in a recent “Reader’s Choice” survey of Anniston Star readers.

Justin Griffith handyman

Justin Griffith’s skills as a handyman attracted many customers leading to an opportunity to operate his own business. Griffith is from Pleasant Valley.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 