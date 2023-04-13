Habitat completes first home post-COVID

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Members of Anniston’s Community Development department and others Thursday morning toured the first house Habitat for Humanity has finished after the COVID epidemic put a temporary halt to homebuilding in Calhoun County.
Members of Anniston’s Community Development department and others Thursday morning toured the first house Habitat for Humanity has finished after the COVID epidemic put a temporary halt to homebuilding in Calhoun County.
The tour was part of the city of Anniston’s Community Development Week.
Pinson said that HOME funds from the city’s Community Development department were used on the Jacksonville home’s construction.
Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program provides grants to states and localities that communities use — often in partnership with local nonprofit groups — to fund building, buying and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or ownership for low-income people.
Pinson said that HOME funds are also being used for a renovation on Dorsey Avenue in Anniston.
Due to the pandemic, Habitat’s home building slowed down, she said.
“This is our first house we’ve built post-COVID, we had one house under construction during COVID and we did complete it and after that we didn’t feel comfortable building any more houses because of the lack of volunteers and building material increases, they skyrocketed,” Pinson said, noting that Habitat homes are still very affordable for the owners.
“The median rent in Calhoun County is $752, the average mortgage is $1,085, so this mortgage payment will probably be $400,” Pinson said.
That $400 payment includes the principal and escrow amounts for the property tax and insurance, she said.
Nearly a dozen speakers from area nonprofits and other agencies that help the needy gathered at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday.
Kierra Stanford, the homeowner who will be moving into her new home in May, said she has two children and a dog named Kassie who will enjoy the new 1,300 square-foot home.
“I have been a banker at Regions bank for six years now and I’ve been trying to be a homeowner and it’s finally happening. I'm thankful for everyone who had a part in this journey, me and my kids are extremely happy,” Stanford said.
Nikita Wood, city of Anniston Community Development program specialist, said the HOME funds were allowed to be used for a home in Jacksonville because the department serves the entire county.
Wood, along with her staff, were pleased to tour the new home where Stanford will live.
“I love it, it’s amazing to see a single mom with the opportunity to have a fresh start for her and her children, I think it’s amazing, I really do,” Wood said.
Pinson said Stanford’s house was built quickly, even by Habitat for Humanity standards.
“This is actually one of the fastest home builds I’ve experienced, because we came out of COVID and we started building houses again, this one, we started construction in January,” Pinson said.
Pinson said that Habitat is 75 percent finished on another house located in Jacksonville.
Future projects for Habitat include a home build in Weaver and in Oxford and renovations on a home in Piedmont.
Pinson was very complimentary of the HOME funds that help finance Habitat’s mission.
“I think it’s a great program, I think when your local nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity are able to partner with your local government and even your federal government,” Pinson said, “When come together for the same purpose of affordable housing it actually makes the dream of becoming a homeowner a reality for our families in our community.”
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.