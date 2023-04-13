 Skip to main content
‘I think it’s amazing’

Habitat completes first home post-COVID

Kierra Stanford’s new home

Kierra Stanford’s new home built by the Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Members of Anniston’s Community Development department and others Thursday morning toured the first house Habitat for Humanity has finished after the COVID epidemic put a temporary halt to homebuilding in Calhoun County.

Kierra Stanford

Kierra Stanford stands in front of her new home built by the Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity. Stanford plans to move into next month.
Amanda Pinson

Amanda Pinson, execuitve director of Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity, speaks during the tour.

