Growing Mega Millions lottery has Alabamians hitting the road

Customers wait to buy lottery tickets at a Tallapoosa convenience store Tuesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — “We’re going to be rich, y’all,” Pell City’s Patsy Funderburg said to strangers as she walked out of Robinson & Sons gas station here Tuesday morning.

She had purchased a handful of lottery tickets for the Mega Millions lottery that represented a jackpot of $810 million. Funderburg was one of many Alabamians contributing to Georgia's tax base Tuesday, if counting license plates is any measure. Ten of 11 cars in Robinson's parking lot had 'Bama tags. (The lone driver with a Georgia car tag said he was there only because he was driving in from out of town.) 