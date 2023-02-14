 Skip to main content
Jacksonville

Giveaway to promote downtown businesses

Laura Humphreys

Laura Humphreys is co-owner of The Redbird Coffeehouse on the Square in Jacksonville.

 Submitted

A newly emerging merchants association for the Jacksonville Square is hosting a give-away for the week of Valentine’s Day.

Several businesses are offering entry into a gift card give-away for those who shop in the square this week, according to the city’s Public Information Officer Benjamin Nunnally.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

