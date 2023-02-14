Giveaway to promote downtown businesses

A newly emerging merchants association for the Jacksonville Square is hosting a give-away for the week of Valentine’s Day.
Several businesses are offering entry into a gift card give-away for those who shop in the square this week, according to the city’s Public Information Officer Benjamin Nunnally.
Nunnally said the city hired a consulting firm to make recommendations on how to modernize Jacksonville’s downtown area.
“One of the recommendations we got from Downtown Strategies was to help create a merchants association, so Laura Humphreys from The Redbird and I are working to establish an association,” Nunnally said. “This is one of our first projects, so we're excited to see how it goes.”
Humphreys, who is the head of the merchant association, reached out to other local businesses in the square about what the group could do to promote downtown shopping and came up with the raffle.
“She’s been doing a remarkable job pushing for the businesses on the square to find ways to work together,” Nunnally said.
To participate in the drawing, just shop at any of the participating locations, and then take the receipt with a name and telephone number to The Redbird Coffee before Friday at 12 p.m.
The following locations are participating in the event: Heirloom Taco, The Shabby Stick, The Redbird Coffee, Just Handmade, Get Personalized, Scoop Du Jour Creamery & Desserts, Mad Hatter Cupcake Shop, The Apothecary and La Bella Salon.
Each participating location has donated a gift card — except the The Apothecary who will give away a T-shirt. Winners will be announced on Facebook live at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
