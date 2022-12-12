 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Gipson retiring, Stewart to lead ABC Board

Curtis Stewart, deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for 10 years, will lead the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board starting in January.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the cabinet-level appointment Friday. Stewart replaces Administrator Mac Gipson, who is retiring after 12 years.

Curtis Stewart

Curtis Stewart
Mac Gipson

Mac Gipson