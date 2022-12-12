Gipson retiring, Stewart to lead ABC Board

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Curtis Stewart, deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for 10 years, will lead the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board starting in January.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the cabinet-level appointment Friday. Stewart replaces Administrator Mac Gipson, who is retiring after 12 years.
“As we continue working hard for the people of Alabama, I am proud to assemble the best team, and that includes Curtis Stewart,” Ivey said in a written statement. “I am truly grateful to Mac for his years of service to Alabama, and I am confident that Curtis is the natural fit to take the lead at ABC.
“No doubt, there will be a lot to accomplish in my next term, and I certainly feel good that we have Curtis to help continue navigating what’s to come at ABC. His depth of knowledge and heart for public service will be of true benefit to the folks across our state.”
The ABC administrator oversees the agency’s central office and warehouse, more than 170 ABC stores and about 875 employees statewide.
“I am honored for Governor Ivey to give me this opportunity to serve in her administration and to continue my service to the great state of Alabama,” Stewart, a Greenville native, said in a written statement. “I am excited about getting to know the team members of the ABC and working together with them to provide products to the citizens of Alabama, along with providing funds used for governmental services throughout the state.”
In fiscal 2022, about $106 million was appropriated to the agency for operating expenses. As of last year, the cabinet position paid about $176,200 per year.