Gas supply stable, but higher prices loom large

“I’m afraid it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
That is the message sent to Alabama drivers by Alabama AAA Public Relations Manager Clay Ingram during an interview with The Anniston Star on Thursday.
“The best piece of information we can give right now is to shop for the lowest prices,” Ingram said.
Unstable markets caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine will not seriously affect American gas supplies, but drivers need to be prepared for higher prices, at least temporarily.
Ingram said the increase in gas prices during February was mostly in anticipation of a busy travel year “and will most likely still happen.”
“The increases we have seen this week have been due primarily due to the situation in Ukraine,” Ingram said. “Only 10 percent of our imports come from Russia. We can make that up from other sources. We will have higher prices, but we won’t have any supply issues to speak of.”
Ingram said the average increase over the past week in Alabama was 18 cents, pushing a gallon to $3.47.
“We saw a seven cent per gallon average increase just from yesterday,” he said. “It’s just that crude oil prices are going up because of the concern about the situation in Europe and how that might potentially affect oil around the world. It’s not going to affect us too much. It will have a noticeable affect around Europe and maybe some other places.”
The national average per gallon as of Thursday was $3.72 — an increase of 31 cents over the past month.
The current average price as of Thursday in the Anniston/Oxford area is $3.50. Cleburne County has an average of $3.49, St. Clair County reports $3.47, and Talladega County shows $3.46.
The average price in Georgia is $3.60 per gallon, while Tennessee drivers are seeing prices at $3.56 per gallon.
Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Michigan (+39 cents), Indiana (+36 cents), Illinois (+31 cents), Ohio (+30 cents), Tennessee (+26 cents), Kentucky (+24 cents), South Carolina (+20 cents), Georgia (+21 cents), Delaware (+19 cents) and Alabama (+18 cents).
Ingram explained crude oil is traded globally so “any time there is a global situation it will affect our prices.”
“We’ll still have plenty of gas, it will just be a lot higher,” he said. “Honestly, and I’m sorry to say, we just have to hang on for the ride.”
Ingram noted there have been large swings in gas prices before over the years for various reasons such as hurricanes.
“It’s always sort of on a roller coaster anyway, but occasionally we’ll have a situation like this which turns out to be temporary. We just have to buckle down and hold on for a little while and we’ll get back down to earth at some point,” Ingram said. “But, it may be a little while before we do.”