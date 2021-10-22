Future business at former freight depot expected to lean on Ladiga connection

A Gadsden city councilman and businessman, with years of brewpub ownership under his belt, has set his sights on restoring the craft beer experience in Anniston.
Jason Wilson, formerly CEO at Back Forty Beer Company in Gadsden, is a business partner with two other men in a venture called Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. Located in the historical L&N railroad freight station, the brewpub will offer craft beer, food and easy access to the proposed in-town route of the Chief Ladiga Trail.
The 136-year-old freight station on Walnut Avenue in recent years was home of Cheaha Brewing Company and, in the late 1990s, a restaurant known as Le Mama’s.
The partnership among Wilson, Tommy Stevens of Gadsden and Earlon McWhorter of Auburn is expected to kickstart additional economic development in downtown Anniston, according to Wilson.
It’s familiar ground for the self-described “bohemian brewer,” who was itching for a new project after he stepped down as CEO at Back Forty. He will stay with that company as chairman of the board and its major shareholder.
Wilson hopes to recreate the success in Anniston that he had in Gadsden when he opened Back Forty 12 years ago.
“When I opened Back Forty in Gadsden one block off of Broad Street in an old Sears warehouse, the occupancy rate on Broad Street was 30 percent, maybe, seven out of 10 of our storefronts were empty, and now our occupancy rate is 97 percent,” Wilson said. “I think we have six empty buildings in the entire Broad Street district. Having experienced that first hand, it doesn’t take much to drive down Noble Street to see the opportunity here.”
Goals and a new beginning
“We’re basically starting from scratch here and bringing a whole new concept to Anniston. Although the city had a brewpub before, they’ve never had anything like this — this is a major project that will be a real jewel in the crown of the city of Anniston and hopefully a spark for the cultural revolution similar to what we were able to accomplish and be a part of in Gadsden,” Wilson said recently.
Wilson said brewpubs and breweries are now an economic engine in the state.
“When I started Back Forty in 2009, we were the only packaging brewery in the state of Alabama, and now we’ve got over 55 breweries in the state,” Wilson said.
Wilson said startup breweries tend to look for cheaper real estate to start their business.
“Us bohemian brewers, we tend to gravitate toward the cheap old buildings that hadn’t been taken care of and the irony of that is we tend to turn those areas into really well performing economic areas and we end up getting kicked out and we go to the next bad part of town and do it all over again,” Wilson said.
Earlon McWhorter
Earlon McWhorter, 84, a longtime Anniston businessman who now lives in Auburn, has owned the L&N building since he bought it in 2005 from the late Julian Jenkins, whose family operated Le Mama’s.
McWhorter said he and his wife, Betty, lived in Anniston for 50 years.
“We have a real interest in Anniston even though we live in Auburn right now, we still own the building, the real story here is Jason and Tommy,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter said it’s “awesome” that the building is going to have a heartbeat again.
“I think the entire town is going to be really thrilled when they walk in here and see what’s been done,” McWhorter said.
“It’s really exciting to us to get the building back and it’s exciting to us to bring something to Anniston that’s meaningful,” McWhorter said.
After Cheaha Brewing Company closed, McWhorter sent a delegation to Gadsden, including Mayor Jack Draper, to meet with Wilson at Back Forty and find out whether he’d be interested in taking over the building.
“At the time, there were a lot of complications with the structure ... it wasn’t the right time,” Wilson said. So when he stepped down from his role as CEO at Back Forty he found himself with more time and wanted to undertake a restoration project.
Wilson got in contact with McWhorter through Corey McWhorter, Earlon’s cousin and a banker, and expressed an interest to look at the old L&N building.
When McWhorter met Wilson, the two walked through the building together and the partnership was formed.
“I told Earlon that I was spread pretty thin and didn’t have a whole lot of capital outlay and I loved to do the project but I was going to have to go to the bank. And he said, ‘No, you won’t, if you do it right,’ so we sat down and worked out a partnership and Earlon came to the table and said, ‘let’s do it the way it needs to be done,’ and the rest is history, we hit the ground running,” Wilson said.
Wilson asked longtime friend Tommy Stevens, who had recently left Goodyear after it closed, to join the partnership.
Ecotourism and the Chief Ladiga Trail
Wilson said he believes the future for Anniston is ecotourism — outdoor environmental tourism that highlights the many natural resources in the state.
“We have so many natural resources in this state that have been overlooked for a long time and Coldwater Mountain is a prime example,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that the bike trails at Coldwater Mountain are in peril of losing their status as an international mountain bike association ride center — a bronze level ride center at that — because one of the criteria for the international mountain bike association to award a ride center designation is proximity to a brewery.
Once the Chief Ladiga trail opens in downtown Anniston, Wilson hopes one of the designated trailheads will be next to the brewery.
“That will be the heartbeat of this place, the Ladiga Trail. Almost instantly the day we open, we’ll start advocating heavily for the rapid completion of that trail because again, it’s such a critical artery through this community that’s going to bring so many people,” Wilson said.
Mayor Draper said last week the completion of the trail now rests in the hands of the closing attorneys. Once the purchase of the land has been completed, bids will go out to contractors to construct the trail itself.
“All the infrastructure’s here, all the pieces are in place, we just have to complete that trail and when we do it this place will come alive,” Wilson said.
Renovations and new equipment
“We gutted this thing from one end to the other. We’re building it back from the ground up,” Wilson said last week. The new brewing equipment is so big that Wilson had crews temporarily take down a wall just to fit it in.
The brewery will have a beer garden in the back and in front, the former loading platform that functions as a deck is being redone. Patrons in the back will have a nice view of Coldwater Mountain and the Chief Ladiga Trail once it’s complete. The path over an old stone culvert will provide access to the trail.
“Bikers can cross over the area that the culvert provides,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he will employ 15 full-time employees 10 part-time employees and an executive chef.
Wilson said lagniappe will be offered to customers when they walk in to sample the cuisine the brewery has to offer.
Giving thanks
“We wouldn't be able to do this project if it wasn’t for Earlon, I can tell you that,” Wilson said, adding that the cost of the renovations, equipment and other fixtures is about $500,000.
Wilson said he was also thankful to the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, Toby Bennington, Director of Planning and Economic Development at the city of Anniston, Anniston Main Street, Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, Anniston Water Authority and Sewer Board and others for making his vision a reality.
Wilson said his establishment will represent what’s known as the domestication of the brewery.
“Now, it is totally acceptable to bring your entire family to a place like this, have a wonderful meal, the kids have a place to play outside. We’re going to have a little sand box areas for the kids to run around and families being able to come off the trail and park their bikes and come in and have a meal,” he said.
“We’re going to create a culture out of this place that will reshape the community of Anniston forever,” Wilson said.
“This train station was built so that they could receive the materials to build this town and what we’re going to do is to turn it back into a place that will help rebuild this town culturally. That is our goal,” Wilson said.