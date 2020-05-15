Funeral directors find new normal after end of coronavirus lockdown

During the coronavirus lockdown, funeral home director Craig Bodiford saw families making some hard choices.
With large gatherings banned, graveside services that might have drawn crowds became intimate family affairs, open to no more than nine people.
“It was really tough,” said Bodiford, owner of K.L. Brown Funeral Home in Jacksonville. “It was tough for us to have to explain that to them, and it was tough for them to decide who gets to be there.”
On Friday, Bodiford held his first full funeral service in weeks, though many of the comforts of a funeral service are still unavailable in the new normal of coronavirus. Guests sanitize their hands before signing the guest book. People who feel sick are urged to go home. Social distancing means no hugs and no handshakes.
So far, only three people in Calhoun County have died of COVID-19 or its complications. But the rest of nature didn’t stop for the lockdown, the result being funeral guests who have had to either watch the graveside service from a distance or wait for a memorial service to be held later.
There’s reason for all the caution. A study released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at a cluster of 16 cases of coronavirus and traced them back to a Chicago funeral, held in February. Three people from that cluster died.
Alabama’s ban on large gatherings has been lifted, at least for events where social distancing can be maintained, but the CDC has pages of advice for families hoping to hold a service safely.
Even in the smallest communities, the ban on large gatherings could be upsetting for families. Lynette Dansby, funeral director at Dansby Heritage Chapel in Piedmont, said her funeral home hosted only two services during the lockdown.
“One of the families did have more than nine people, and it was tough for them,” she said.
Bodiford, the Jacksonville funeral home director, said he’s already seeing some families come back to hold memorial services for loved ones who were buried, with much less recognition, during the stay-home order.
“The good thing is, not everybody’s wanting to do them at the same time,” he said. “I think some people are still leery of getting out into crowds.”
Roy Goodson, director at Goodson Funeral Home, said it’s important to keep an eye on the big picture. Asked if it was awkward to hold funeral services without handshakes or hugs, Goodson said it was simply something funeral directors are going to have to learn to do to keep people safe.
“It’s something we’re going to have to learn to do with our words,” he said.
Goodson made other changes that didn’t come directly out of the CDC guidelines. He said he often asks florists to bring flower arrangements directly to the gravesite, on the theory that repeated deliveries to the funeral home risks spreading infection.
Goodson said he doesn’t believe he’s held a funeral for anyone who has died of the virus. He said he doesn’t want to see that happen to anyone in the community either, which is why he hopes people will take social distancing seriously.
“We have to adapt to the world we’re in now, or it’s going to get worse,” he said.