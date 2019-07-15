ALEXANDRIA — The Fred’s discount store in Alexandria is one of 129 across the country that will shut down this year, the discount chain announced last week.
“I’m sad to see them go,” said Brittany Fuller, a resident of Alexandria who was shopping at the store on Monday.
The Alexandria store was one of 12 Alabama locations among those having a “store closing sale,” according to promotion posted to the company’s website last week. Fred’s used a similar sales pitch to announce the closure of 159 locations in April. The discount chain had 557 locations before the April announcement.
The company is experiencing legal difficulties as well. Rosen Law Firm, a New York-based law firm, filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors in Fred’s on Monday alleging “false and/or misleading statements” made by the company.
The lawsuit claims investors suffered damages based on the company’s statements relating to a merger between Rite Aid and Walgreens. Walgreens in 2016 announced plans to sell hundreds of its stores to Fred’s while the drug store chain completed a merger with Rite Aid. The merger fell through, according to a 2017 account in the Chicago Tribune, and Fred’s came away with a $25 million reimbursement and no new stores.
Attempts to reach company officials were not immediately successful Monday.
At the Alexandria store on Monday, flyers lined the shelves advertising sales as high as 40 percent off select items. Several rows had been picked clean, and “no return” signs hung in the windows.
Employees said they could not speak about the store closing or answer questions about the move. Shoppers, though, were more willing to talk.
Susan Thorson, an Ohatchee resident, has been shopping at Fred’s about once a week since the store opened. She said she wasn’t aware the store will be closing, but will go to Dollar General for her needs in the future.
Thorson said she shops around between Fred’s, Foodland, and Dollar General, but not Wal-Mart.
“I stay away from Wal-Mart as much as I can because their goal is to put small businesses out of business,” said Thorson.
Thorson added she was fond of the staff and appreciated the customer service.
“I know the people here, and they’re friendly,” said Thorson.
Lauren Morgan, an Alexandria resident and daughter of a Fred’s employee, said her mom told her the store is closing and she is looking for another job.
Morgan said she would likely shop more at Wal-Mart and not Dollar General.
“There’s never anything in there,” said Morgan. “It’s too messy.”
Morgan said Fred’s was a convenient place to shop because it is close to where she lives and has everything Wal-Mart does.
Fuller said she also did not know the store was closing, but figured something was going on due to the sales and “no return” signs.
“You’d think they get good business,” Fuller said.
Lynda Bentley and her daughter Amber, both Alexandria residents, were at Fred’s on Monday morning. They said they’ve been in the area for nine years and go to Fred’s “because it’s convenient,” said Lynda.
“It’s minutes away from our house,” said Amber.
The Bentleys said they planned to shop more at either Dollar General or Wal-Mart when Fred’s closes.
The customers said they were looking to take advantage of the sales going on, though weren’t sure exactly what they were hoping to buy.
Drew Meyers, a senior consultant for the commercial real estate firm CoStar Group, said many other discount stores are doing well across the country and pointed to Dollar General as an example.
Meyers said part of what makes stores like Dollar General successful is their business model.
“The general theme is setting up for the treasure hunt,” Meyers said.
Discount store shoppers tend to have lower incomes than bigger retail customers and need to make their money go as far as it can. This leads customers looking for the best deals and most efficient ways to spend their money.
Dollar General also focuses on locating stores in parts of the country underserved by grocery stores, like rural communities and suburbs.
“Dollar General leases space where other retailers won’t go,” Meyers said.
The land the stores resides on is cheaper than most urban real estate, meaning it’s easier to recoup the investment cost.
Meyers was puzzled by the closing of Fred’s, citing a general trend of discount stores doing well.
“The closing of Fred’s is a little more surprising,” Meyers said.