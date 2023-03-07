 Skip to main content
Fort McClellan seeking $523 million capital expansion

Steven Morris

Steven Morris with the Alabama National Guard Adjunct General’s office briefs the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forum on the potential expansion of Fort McClellan Training Center Friday morning.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Fort McClellan Training Center is hoping for a major capital investment within the next five years.

Steven Morris of the Alabama National Guard Adjunct General’s office told the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forum on Friday morning that there is a $523 million project in the next National Defense Authorization Act that would benefit the Alabama National Guard and the Fort McClellan Training Center as well as the local economy.

