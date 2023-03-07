Fort McClellan seeking $523 million capital expansion

JACKSONVILLE — Fort McClellan Training Center is hoping for a major capital investment within the next five years.
Steven Morris of the Alabama National Guard Adjunct General’s office told the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forum on Friday morning that there is a $523 million project in the next National Defense Authorization Act that would benefit the Alabama National Guard and the Fort McClellan Training Center as well as the local economy.
“It will be a very big change in our scenario if we can get all of this,” Morris said. “This will allow us to train not only our own service members, but allow us to train out-of-state service members.”
Morris said the ability to train service members from out of state “drives the economy with sales taxes, heads in beds in hotels and everything else.”
He said the expansion would also allow the ability to train for any agency “with a three-letter acronym.”
“This would bring a whole lot of people to Alabama and to Calhoun County if we are able to pull this off,” Morris said.
Included in the request is the development of a regional training institute, a multipurpose machine gun range, a tactical unmanned aerial system-ready building, telecommunications infrastructure modernization and enlisted barracks.
Morris said support is needed locally as well as from state and federal officials and noted the state’s bench strength on congressional military committees.
“It’s not bad when you have Rep. Mike Rogers [R-Saks] as the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee,” Morris said. “We also have Rep. Terry Sewell [D-Selma] on that same committee. Newly elected Rep. Dale Strong [R-Monrovia], former chairman of the Madison County Commission, is also on that panel. Sen. Tommy Tuberville [R-Auburn] serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.”
Morris said the request will be for fiscal year 2024’s National Defense Authorization Act “which means once the ball gets rolling it could be five to seven years in terms of completion.”
He said the 2024 NDAA is now in the “very beginning” of the appropriations process.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.