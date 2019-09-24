OXFORD — The hamburger chain Five Guys quietly opened Monday at Oxford Exchange with burgers, fries and free peanuts for the taking.
The restaurant was still busy at 3 p.m. Tuesday, when most burger joints are slowing down and preparing for their 5 p.m. dinner rushes. Inside the Five Guys — located beside Chicken Salad Chick, across from Target — a sea of red-shirted, ball-capped employees worked in an open kitchen visible from the counter, from which the smell of frying potatoes wafted out the restaurant’s front door.
Visitors said they were surprised to see the Virginia-based company — founded by Jerry Murrell in the mid-1980s and named for his five sons, who now work in the business — in Oxford. There’s been talk of the restaurant opening since late last year, and the finished building has sat empty, with company branding, over most of the summer.
“It’s crazy,” said Sarah Bannister, 21, who was enjoying a burger and fries with friends. “It’s just weird to eat out at Five Guys in Oxford. We’ve never had anything this nice.”
Staff directed questions about the opening to the company’s marketing and communications team. Attempts to reach Five Guys’ representatives were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon. According to its website, the company has 1,500 locations around the world.
The restaurant sells burgers for $8 each, or $8.69 for a cheeseburger, but toppings are free and varied, including mainstays like tomato and lettuce, and stuff for specific tastes like jalapeños, A1 steak sauce and relish. There are also hot dogs with bacon and cheese (kosher varieties are available) and the milkshakes are vanilla, but mix-in items include everything from chocolate to bananas to bacon. The menu’s most unlikely item? A 280-calorie veggie sandwich — not burger — with the customer’s choice of garden items alongside grilled mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
“It’s a little expensive, but you get a lot,” said Claudia Lillo, 21. “You could probably share this with two people.”