 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Federal watchdog orders Regions Bank to pay up after dinging consumers for 'surprise' overdraft fees

'its own staff warned that the bank’s practices were illegal'

Regions Bank has been ordered to pay $141 million in penalties and refunds in a settlement with a federal consumer protection agency.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced the action today. In all, Regions must refund at least $141 million to customers, and pay $50 million into the CFPB’s victims relief fund.